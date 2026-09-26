Bright Outdoor Media Eyes Next Phase of Growth as CMD Yogesh Lakhani Turns 63

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: As Bright Outdoor Media Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani marks his 63rd birthday, the company is entering a new phase of its corporate journey, backed by growth in its advertising business, expansion in digital outdoor media and a proposed move towards main-board listing.

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Lakhani, who founded and leads Bright Outdoor Media, has been associated with the company’s development from an outdoor advertising business into a broader media platform. Bright was listed on the BSE SME platform in March 2023, and the company is now pursuing the proposed migration to the main board along with a proposed listing on the National Stock Exchange, subject to the required shareholder and regulatory approvals.

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The proposed listing transition comes after a period of financial growth for the company. For FY2025-26, Bright Outdoor Media reported revenue from operations of ₹153.03 crore, compared with ₹126.75 crore in FY2024-25. Total income increased to ₹155.43 crore from ₹128.05 crore, while net profit rose to ₹24.05 crore from ₹19.07 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹35.23 crore, compared with ₹27.38 crore a year earlier.

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The company's advertising business remains its principal source of revenue. According to its FY26 financial filings, advertising services generated ₹146.62 crore during the year, while the real-estate segment contributed ₹6.41 crore.

A key part of Bright's recent business development has been its increasing focus on digital outdoor advertising. The company has expanded its LED screen network alongside its existing static outdoor inventory. Its FY26 annual-report material also highlights expansion into transit advertising and integrated media solutions covering multiple communication formats.

Bright's business has also expanded beyond conventional outdoor hoardings through its Bright 360-degree offering, which brings together outdoor, digital and other media and activation formats. The company's stated strategy is to build a wider media offering while continuing to strengthen its outdoor advertising operations.

The proposed main-board transition represents another stage in Bright's journey as a listed company. The process was placed before shareholders through a postal-ballot process in June 2026, with the proposed corporate actions remaining subject to applicable approvals.

For Lakhani, the September 25 birthday comes against the backdrop of this ongoing business expansion. His date of birth, September 25, 1963, is disclosed in Bright Outdoor Media's public IPO documentation.

The company's recent financial performance and planned listing transition provide a business context to the occasion, highlighting the evolution of Bright Outdoor Media from its early outdoor advertising operations to a listed media company with a growing presence across digital outdoor and other advertising formats.

As Bright enters the next phase of its corporate journey, the focus remains on expanding its media footprint, strengthening its digital presence and pursuing the proposed main-board transition in accordance with the applicable regulatory process.

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