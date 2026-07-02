Bright Outdoor Media Limited Expands Its Dominance in the Mira-Bhayandar Growth Corridor with Another Landmark Hoarding at Western Express Highway

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), A prominent player in India's out-of-home (OOH) advertising space, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is proud to announce the addition of yet another premium advertising asset at the rapidly emerging Mira-Bhayandar corridor, further strengthening its presence in one of the most strategically important transit destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Advertisement

The newly commissioned hoarding measures 30 ft. x 30 ft. on both the Front and Back faces, creating a total of 1,800 sq. ft. of high-impact advertising inventory designed to deliver unmatched visibility and brand recall.

Advertisement

This launch comes just a month after the successful unveiling of two landmark hoardings at the same location near Dara's Dhaba, Highway. Those assets, each measuring 40 ft. x 30 ft., together contributed 4,800 sq. ft. of premium branding space.

Advertisement

With the addition of the latest inventory, advertisers now have access to an impressive 6,600 sq. ft. of prime outdoor advertising space across one of the busiest and fastest-growing mobility corridors in the region. Brands can also opt for a set of three back-to-back hoardings, offering an unmatched opportunity to create a dominant and continuous brand presence across the entire stretch.

Strategically positioned on the key arterial route connecting Mumbai with major commercial and residential markets including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Virar, Vasai, Thane, and the rapidly developing Ghodbunder Road corridor, the location benefits from continuous traffic flow, exceptional sightlines, and repeated exposure to lakhs of commuters every single day.

The Mira-Bhayandar corridor cluster has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after outdoor advertising destinations for brands looking to capture audiences travelling between Mumbai and Western India. Whether for real estate, automotive, FMCG, retail, entertainment, finance, or luxury brands, the location offers an unparalleled opportunity to create large-format visual impact and sustained consumer engagement.

The addition of this premium asset further enhances Bright's ability to offer advertisers strategic, high-visibility locations across key transit corridors while providing greater flexibility through multiple-format branding opportunities at a single destination.

With this expansion, Bright Outdoor Media Limited continues its commitment to building high-quality, high-visibility outdoor assets that help brands dominate skylines and own consumer attention where it matters most.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said:

"With the addition of our third premium hoarding at the Mira-Bhayandar corridor, we are not merely adding inventory; we are creating a powerful branding destination for advertisers looking to dominate one of the busiest transit corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

What makes this offering truly unique is that brands now have the flexibility to book all three hoardings together as a strategic set, delivering an unmatched road-blocking impact across 6,600 sq. ft. of premium advertising space. This large-format presence provides exceptional visibility, stronger brand recall, and a commanding market presence for advertisers seeking to make a lasting impression."

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 1300 OOH/DOOH Displays across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai's 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In H2 FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)