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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), A prominent player in India's out-of-home (OOH) advertising space, announced that its Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, was felicitated by Shri Uday Samant, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, at the SME Governance Summit 2026, held on August 26, 2026 at the BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai.

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Shri Uday Samant attended the Summit as Chief Guest, alongside eminent personalities including Mr. Pradip Shah, Chairman and Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Pfizer Limited, as Guest of Honour, and Mr. Deep Mani Shah, Chief General Manager at SEBI. The event brought together distinguished business leaders, investors, governance professionals, policymakers and representatives from India's SME ecosystem.

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The felicitation marked a proud moment for Bright Outdoor Media Limited and recognised Dr. Yogesh Lakhani's entrepreneurial journey, leadership and contribution towards building Bright into an established name in India's outdoor advertising industry.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited was listed on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023, marking an important chapter in its capital market journey. The Company is now progressing towards its proposed migration to the BSE Main Board, with the necessary process and documentation currently underway.

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Hosted by MentorMyBoard, the invitation-only SME Governance Summit 2026 was organised under the theme "Building Trusted, Scalable & Sustainable Listed SMEs." The Summit brought together over 200 business leaders, including promoters and managing directors of listed SMEs, IPO-bound entrepreneurs, next-generation business leaders, independent directors, merchant bankers, institutional investors and governance practitioners.

The Summit focused on the growing importance of governance and institution-building as Indian SMEs increasingly access public markets, institutional capital and larger growth opportunities. Discussions were structured around four strategic themes: Beyond Listing, Investor Confidence, Governance in Action and Building for Scale, with industry leaders deliberating on how promoter-led enterprises can evolve into trusted, professionally governed and scalable institutions.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said: "The SME Governance Summit provided Team Bright an excellent platform to share our own governance journey on the BSE SME platform while also reflecting on the larger governance imperatives for India's growing SME ecosystem. For us, governance is not merely about compliance--it is about building transparency, accountability and institutional strength that can support sustainable growth and create enduring value for every stakeholder.

We believe the journey from an entrepreneur-led business to a professionally governed institution is one of the most important transformations an SME can undertake."

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 490 hoardings across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai's 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first-ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In H2 FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

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