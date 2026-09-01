BRIKitt brings hospitality-led branded holiday homes to Chail with the Ulhas Vilas acquisition

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New Delhi [India], September 1: BRIKitt, a holiday home ownership and management platform, recently announced the acquisition of a residential project at Ulhas Vilas, Chail, Himachal Pradesh. This acquisition strengthens its position and marks a new step in the company's expansion into India's growing premium real estate market. A perfect amalgamation of premium residences, hospitality, wellness, recreation, and professionally managed services at a single location - the residential development rightly features a five-star wellness resort ecosystem.

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With the help of this acquisition, BRIKitt has initiated a new generation of branded holiday homes, addressing the challenge of owning a second home while managing a property located hundreds of kilometres away from the owner's primary location. The Ulhas Vilas portfolio brings together a perfect mix of spacious 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and premium 3 BHK duplex villas and apartments that are well suited for buyers wanting an expertly managed Himalayan second home rather than a conventional standalone apartment.

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Sharing her thoughts with regard to the newly acquired property, Founder and COO of BRIKitt, Swati Raj Kapoor said, "At BRIKitt, we aim to make holiday home ownership feel more like a hospitality experience and create a model that appeals to the urban crowd. In addition to curating a space that makes home-ownership easier, our offerings also make ownership hassle-free. The setup enables them to enjoy their second homes without worrying about property maintenance, housekeeping, guest management, and other hospitality needs."

Mrs. Kapoor further added, "Holiday-home ownership should feel like a holiday. It should not be an extra burden. Our vision with Ulhas Vilas is to make a branded holiday-home ecosystem where the owner can visit and enjoy the destination as well as the residence, leaving the full operational responsibility to a professional hospitality and property management platform."

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The Ulhas Vilas acquisition also shows BRIKitt's bigger vision for the holiday home market. The company believes that India will gradually move towards branded and professionally managed holiday residences, which can already be seen in international markets.

In this model, buyers are not only purchasing four walls and a view. They are buying an ecosystem comprising the residence, hospitality standards, property management, wellness, food and beverage, experiences and rental-management capability.

"The future of holiday homes will not be about owning a singular property. It will be more about owning an experience. Our plan is to make BRIKitt into a platform where branded holiday homes combine the emotional value of ownership with service standards of five-star hospitality." - Mayur Raj Kapoor, Co-Founder & CEO.

Wellness at the Centre of the Destination

Wellness is a crucial part of the Ulhas Vilas proposition as the destination pivots around a five-star wellness resort ecosystem, with experiences covering spa and wellness treatments, meditation, fitness, swimming and recreational facilities, along with food and beverage offerings such as fine dining, a coffee shop, bar and in-room dining.

With India's wellness real estate growing roughly from $6 billion in 2019 to about $13 billion by 2024, Indian buyers are increasingly prioritizing properties and environments that support both physical as well as mental health. Keeping in mind the growing popularity of lifestyle and experience-oriented property ownership, BRIKitt aims to substantially contribute to India's growing second-home market.

Creating Utility Even When Owners Are Away

A second pillar of BRIKitt's model is professionally managed rental monetisation. When owners are not personally using their holiday homes, eligible inventory can be made available for rental through BRIKitt's hospitality and property-management ecosystem, subject to the applicable ownership and rental management terms.

"For most second home owners, the property remains unused for most of the year. We want to change that situation through the professional ecosystem that looks after the residence for the owner and also can bring in guests when it is not being personally used," added Swati Raj Kapoor.

Why BRIKitt Chose Chail

For BRIKitt, Chail and its surrounding area are important locations for premium holiday homes due to the natural surroundings, privacy, wellness tourism and the gateway to leisure destinations in Himachal Pradesh. In comparison to mainstream hill destinations, Chail offers the chance of larger, lower-density and experience-focused developments. With Ulhas Vilas, BRIKitt aims to combine this setting with larger residential formats, wellness infrastructure and professional hospitality management.

About BRIKitt

BRIKitt is a holiday home ownership and management platform that focuses on making premium leisure real estate accessible and offering professional management services. Their model successfully mixes holiday-home ownership with hospitality, property management, owner usage, and rental-management services in different locations.

The company is building a portfolio for experiential holiday homes across India's tourism and lifestyle destinations. It has a strong focus on branded residences, wellness-led developments, and professionally managed second homes.

For more information, visit: https://brikitt.com/

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