Recognition highlights Brillio's growing leadership in enterprise scale Agentforce implementations and agentic AI delivery DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, The Enterprise AI Accelerator, today announced that it has joined the Salesforce Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Partner Network, an invitation-only program that brings together a select group of partners recognized for their Agentforce implementation strength, deep industry expertise, and proven ability to help enterprises move AI from pilots to production at scale. The recognition reflects Brillio's growing leadership in helping enterprises operationalize agentic AI and realize business value from Salesforce's AI ecosystem.

As organizations seek to move beyond isolated AI experiments and deliver enterprise scale impact, Brillio is helping clients build intelligent systems grounded in enterprise context, trusted data foundations, and measurable business outcomes. The company's expertise spans the full enterprise AI lifecycle, from data modernization and AI model integration to agent design, deployment, governance, and adoption.

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Through the FDE Partner Network, Brillio will work closely with Salesforce product and engineering teams to help customers accelerate AI adoption, reduce implementation risk, and align more closely with Salesforce's rapidly evolving Agentforce roadmap. The collaboration enhances Brillio's ability to help enterprises move from AI ambition to production ready digital workforces.

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"The Salesforce FDE Partner Network is a strategic next step in Brillio's commitment to helping enterprises reinvent for the agentic AI era," said Anuj Mathur, Head of CX, Brillio. "Enterprises need more than isolated agents or model access. They need AI systems that are engineered into their digital core, grounded in enterprise context, trusted data, business processes, and operational workflows. By combining Salesforce-certified engineering talent with Brillio's full stack AI capabilities across data modernization, model integration, agent design, orchestration, governance, and adoption, we are moving beyond traditional implementation to help clients build unified, production-ready agentic workforces. This allows us to turn business intent into live, high-performing agents faster and deliver measurable value at enterprise scale." Brillio's approach is further strengthened by ADAM (Agentic Data and Application Management), the company's enterprise AI accelerator platform that helps organizations orchestrate, govern, and scale AI initiatives across business functions and technology environments. By combining Salesforce's AI ecosystem with Brillio's engineering accelerators, industry expertise, and full-stack AI capabilities, clients can accelerate the journey from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI adoption.

The Salesforce FDE Partner Network extends Salesforce's forward deployed engineering methodology to a select ecosystem of partners with demonstrated Agentforce expertise. Members gain access to technical specialists, implementation guidance, expert communities, and collaboration opportunities designed to help customers accelerate the successful adoption of Agentforce and enterprise AI solutions About Brillio Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator, helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to production and scaled enterprise impact, faster. Powered by its AI accelerator platform ADAM, Brillio delivers transformation across business-led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering. With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 5,500 customer-obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Brillio serves clients globally. Learn more at www.brillio.com.

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