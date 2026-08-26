Brillio Recognized with Two Gold Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® for AI Native Talent Development

A persona-based AI capability program spanning more than 5,500 employees in six countries earned Brillio Gold in two Brandon Hall categories — Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, and Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

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DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, The Enterprise AI Accelerator, today announced it has won two Gold Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®. Brillio received Gold in the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category and Gold in the Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy category, both for its AI Native Talent Development program. The HCM Excellence Awards® recognize organizations that develop and deploy programs, strategies, technologies, and solutions that deliver measurable business results and advance excellence in Human Capital Management. The recognition provides further validation of Brillio's Enterprise AI Accelerator strategy: scaling AI requires organizations to transform not only their technology and data foundations, but also the capabilities of the people who build, deploy, and operate AI-enabled businesses.

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"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to building real, applied AI capability across every role," said Sridhar Krishnamurthy, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brillio. "Scaling AI requires more than technology. It requires people who understand how to apply AI to the way the business actually works. Through our AI Native Talent Development program, we've equipped our people to apply AI in the context of enterprise operations, use intelligent agents across the value chain, and continuously improve outcomes through learning and adaptation. We are honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group™, and proud of everyone across Brillio who helped turn that ambition into measurable results."

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Built for applied capability, not course completion

Brillio designed the AI Native Talent Development program to close a gap that conventional upskilling approaches leave unaddressed. Where many organizations treat AI readiness as a matter of assigning courses and tracking completion, the program was built to move an entire enterprise workforce from AI awareness to applied, role specific capability. That capability is a critical part of Brillio's broader approach to full-stack Enterprise AI execution, alongside modern data foundations, AI platforms, proprietary accelerators, and industry-specific solutions.

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In early 2025, Brillio designated AI workforce readiness as a top organizational priority. Rather than deploying an off-the-shelf learning catalog, the company built a role by role, function-by-function capability architecture that treats AI readiness as an operational standard rather than a training outcome.

Capability system built around 40 personas

The program is organized around 40 role specific personas spanning technical, delivery, sales and leadership, and business functions. Each persona was defined by the capability a role needs in an AI-native enterprise and delivery environment and the gap between current and required proficiency.

Every persona followed a learning journey structured across three stages: conceptual learning, hands on practice in pre-configured AI Virtual Machine environments, and validated assessment. It was delivered through a best of breed technology stack, with change management embedded as a core design principle rather than a separate communication effort.

Delivered at enterprise scale

Brillio delivered the program across approximately 5,500 employees in six countries: India, the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Romania. A wave-based rollout allowed the program to improve with each phase, and HR Business Partners drove adoption across regions to keep the experience globally consistent and locally relevant.

Measurable outcomes

Initial results that validated the model include:

• Close to 5,500 learners engaged in Wave 1, with an overall engagement rate of approximately 90 percent across 40 personas and six countries.

• A measurable AI capability baseline was established across both technical and nontechnical roles for the first time, with average AI Native Scores approaching the organizational aspiration of 90 percent.

The model is also beginning to extend beyond Brillio. A global financial services institution has approached Brillio about replicating the transformational model within its own workforce — demonstrating how Brillio's internal AI transformation can become a blueprint for clients seeking to build AI-native organizations.

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards® remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies do not just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group™ and HCM Excellence Awards® Program Leader.

The complete list of 2026 HCM Excellence Award winners is available at: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners-2/

To learn more about Brillio's AI native talent and explore career opportunities, visit https://careers.brillio.com/

About the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

For more than 30 years, the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards have recognized organizations that are shaping the future of Human Capital Management. Each submission is evaluated by an independent panel of Brandon Hall Group analysts, industry experts, and experienced practitioners using consistent criteria that assess business need, program design, innovation, adoption, and organizational impact.

About Brillio

Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to production and scaled enterprise impact, faster. Powered by our AI accelerator platform, Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM), Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers, delivering transformation across five core workstreams: business led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering. With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 5,500 customer obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Brillio serves clients globally with a commitment to speed, scale, and measurable impact. Learn more at www.brillio.com.

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