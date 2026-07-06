BriMinds.ai Launches Globally to Build the Next Generation of AI-Ready Teachers and Students

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Singapore/ Dubai [UAE]/ Gurugram (Haryana)/ New Delhi [India], July 6: The team behind BriBooks, the world's largest book-writing platform for school students, today announced the global launch of BriMinds.ai, a comprehensive AI learning and assessment ecosystem designed to prepare educators and students for an AI-powered future.

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Following successful pilots, BriMinds.ai now officially launches across India, Singapore, the UAE, Malaysia, and Hong Kong in July 2026, with expansion planned across the remaining Gulf nations, West Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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Backed by Israeli AI minds and developed by the creators of BriBooks - a platform serving 1.6 million users across 32+ countries - BriMinds.ai addresses one of the most urgent challenges facing education systems worldwide: ensuring that both teachers and students are equipped not merely to use AI, but to thrive in a world transformed by it.

"AI literacy will become as fundamental as reading, writing and mathematics." said Ami Dror, Founder & President of BriBooks. "With BriMinds.ai , we are building an ecosystem that empowers educators and learners with the skills, confidence, and recognition needed to succeed in the age of AI."

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Reimagining Professional Development for Educators

BriMinds.ai redefines teacher professional development by moving beyond traditional certification-based models with an outcomes-driven recognition framework, assessing educators not just on course completion, but on measurable improvements in classroom outcomes and meaningful adoption of AI tools in everyday teaching practice.

Working in collaboration with universities, educational institutions, and academic partners, BriMinds.ai enables teachers and school leaders to effectively integrate AI into teaching-learning practices, classroom assessment, lesson planning, differentiated instruction, and student engagement.

Outstanding educators and school leaders will be honoured annually through the National AI Excellence in Education Awards, celebrating innovation, impact, and leadership in AI-enabled education.

Building AI Fluency from the Ground Up

For students in Grades 3 to 12, BriMinds.ai offers a structured, age-appropriate learning pathway designed to build foundational competencies for the future.

The curriculum begins with Computational Thinking and Algorithmic Intelligence, helping learners develop logical reasoning, problem-solving, systems thinking, and structured decision-making skills. As students progress, they advance towards foundational Artificial Intelligence concepts and real-world applications of AI.

The learning framework has been designed to ensure that students do not merely consume AI technologies but develop the ability to think critically, solve problems creatively, and use AI responsibly.

Benchmarking AI Readiness at a Global Scale

Upon completing their learning journeys, students will have the opportunity to benchmark their AI knowledge and skills through the BriMinds AI Olympiads.

These assessments will enable learners to compare their performance at City, State, National, and Global levels, creating one of the world's most comprehensive AI benchmarking ecosystems for school students.

Aligned with National and Global Priorities

In India, BriMinds.ai has been mapped to the principles and vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises competency-based learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, and future-ready skills.

Globally, the platform aligns with emerging educational priorities around AI literacy, responsible technology use, and workforce preparedness identified by governments, educational institutions, and international agencies.

Industry analysts estimate that AI literacy will soon become as fundamental as digital literacy, making early and equitable access to AI education essential for future economic participation and social inclusion.

About BriMinds.ai

BriMinds.ai is a global AI learning and assessment ecosystem designed for educators and students. The platform enables teachers to integrate AI effectively into teaching-learning processes while helping students develop Computational Thinking, Algorithmic Intelligence, and foundational AI skills. Through learning pathways, assessments, Olympiads, and recognition frameworks, BriMinds.ai aims to create an AI-ready generation of learners worldwide.

About BriBooks

BriBooks is the world's largest book-writing platform for school students, empowering children to write, publish, and become published authors. With over 1.6 million users across 32+ countries, BriBooks is committed to nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and future-ready skills among young learners.

Media Contact

Anchal Pandita

Manager - Partnerships

BriMinds.ai

Email: info@briminds.ai

Website: www.briminds.ai

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