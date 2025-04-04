Bringing Hope to the Hills: The Story Behind the Upgraded Female Inpatient Ward at Government Lawley Hospital, Coonoor

PRNewswire

Coonoor [India], April 4: In the heart of the Nilgiri Hills, where mist-kissed valleys meet rugged terrain, lies a beacon of hope for countless families -- Government Lawley Hospital. But for years, the female inpatient ward, though a lifeline for many, struggled to keep pace with the growing healthcare demands of the region. That narrative is changing, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Microland Foundation.

The recently inaugurated, upgraded female inpatient ward isn't just a series of new walls, improved ventilation, or cots -- it's a testament to resilience, community spirit, and the transformative power of collaboration. Nestled amidst the serene hills, the ward now stands as a symbol of what happens when public service meets private philanthropy with a shared vision to provide not just medical care but dignity and comfort to every patient who walks through its doors.

From Challenges to Change

Government Lawley Hospital is a cherished heritage building and has long been a cornerstone of healthcare for the local community. However, the female general ward needed to be modernized to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the region. Microland Foundation's commitment to enhancing healthcare in the Nilgiris has been nothing short of transformative. "Thanks to Microland Foundation. They contributed Rs70 lakh to successfully modernize the ward. We will now ensure that both post-surgical and general patients can benefit from this upgraded facility. With these improvements, we are better equipped to provide enhanced healthcare to our patients," said Dr. Rajasekaran, Joint Director, Medical Services, The Nilgiris.

The impact extends beyond the ward itself. Microland's earlier initiatives, in collaboration with local players, like the Dialysis Unit, have already made life-changing differences. Before its installation, patients had to travel to Coimbatore for dialysis -- an exhausting, costly journey. Now, the unit operates across three shifts, serving at full capacity, offering life-saving treatment closer to home. Additionally, the revamping of the hospital's Outpatient Department has led to remarkable improvements in patient outreach, with footfall increasing from 200 to 400 patients per day. Service ratings have also seen a substantial rise, improving from 2.5 to 4.5 stars.

A Legacy of Collaboration

Tmt. Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, I.A.S., District Collector and District Magistrate, The Nilgiris, reflects on the broader impact: "We are grateful for the active contribution of Microland Foundation to several critical aspects of the Nilgiris. Their commitment to the region has had a deep impact on healthcare services, education, and community well-being. This project is a true example of the power of public-private partnership. It is a collaborative effort that brings together the strengths of both the public and private sectors to achieve a shared goal. Government Lawley Hospital has secured first position in the entire Nilgiris district for providing seamless quality care for patients. This initiative will ensure that the people of the Nilgiris continue receiving the highest standards of healthcare."

Kalpana Kar, Managing Trustee, Microland Foundation, echoed this sentiment: "We are grateful to the administration and Government Lawley Hospital for the opportunity to contribute to this project. We firmly believe that upgrading the civil infrastructure is the first step toward enhancing the quality of care. This is evident through the increased utilization of the outpatient department and the 100% capacity of the dialysis unit. However, our support extends far beyond the renovation of the facility itself. We are deeply committed to supporting not just the physical infrastructure but also the people who make the healthcare system work. We hope to organize a special workshop focused on mental wellness and self-care for nurses, attendants, and staff, enabling them to provide the best care possible to patients."

A Vision for the Future

This project is more than an upgrade; it's a beacon of what can be achieved when communities, organizations, and individuals come together with a shared purpose. It's about ensuring that in the heart of the Nilgiris, every woman who walks into Government Lawley Hospital feels not just cared for but truly valued.

As the ward's new lights shine brightly under the Nilgiri skies, they reflect more than just improved facilities -- they illuminate the path toward a healthier, more hopeful future for all.

About Microland Foundation

Microland Foundation was established with a commitment to driving a paradigm shift in the areas of Employability, Health, Education, and the Environment. In each of these focus areas, we have identified key impacts that align with the needs of the communities we serve. Our projects leverage technology and are not isolated but rather intersect across these domains. They also reflect our commitment to solving complex community issues, focusing on driving holistic social change and empowering marginalized communities by adapting programs to suit their local needs. We adopt a living lab approach through flagship projects, innovative solutions, technology, and collaborative partnerships to build sustainable communities.

