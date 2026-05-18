Bringing the Sound to India: Spectre Music and Actis Announce National Partnership

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Spectre Music and Actis Technologies Pvt Ltd today announced a national partnership specifically engineered to elevate the auditory DNA of India's booming hospitality and nightlife sectors. As the industry shifts towards high-concept dining and immersive social spaces, this collaboration brings state-of-the-art sonic branding to Restaurants, Cafes and Lounges nationwide. Effective immediately, Actis Technologies will deploy Spectre's intelligent audio management tools to help venue owners create perfectly curated atmospheres that drive both guest dwell time and brand loyalty.

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About the Partnership

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The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between high-end audio hardware and intelligent content delivery. The vision is to provide Indian businesses with a sophisticated sonic identity that goes beyond simple background music. By integrating Spectre's software ecosystem into Actis Technologies robust AV installations, the collaboration strengthens the Indian pro-audio landscape, offering a turnkey solution for venues requiring multi-zone broadcasting and professional "soft landing" audio transitions.

About the Companies

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- Spectre Music: A pioneer in retail marketing and audio production, Spectre is globally recognised for its ability to create immersive atmospheres. From its Pulse Player hardware to its highly-regarded Wavesfactory Spectre enhancement plugins, the company has a reputation for revitalising dull recordings and preventing music fatigue in commercial environments.

- Actis Technologies With decades of expertise, Actis is a titan in the Indian AV market. Known for its industry-leading distribution network and reputation for excellence, Actis specialises in designing and maintaining complex communication and entertainment environments for India's top enterprises.

Key Offerings: Tailored for Hospitality

- The Perfect Vibe Control: Precision volume and frequency management designed for the specific acoustics of Cafes and Lounges, ensuring music stays at the ideal chill level (55-60dB) to allow for easy conversation while maintaining energy.

- The Soft Landing for DJs: A specialised transition tool for Lounges and Clubs that maintains a consistent high-end vibe before and after live sets, preventing the energy drop that often occurs when a DJ finishes their performance.

- Anti-Fatigue Dining Programmes: Using a Smart Random Algorithm, the system ensures that Restaurant staff and regular patrons never hear the same sequence of songs twice in a 24-hour period, keeping the environment fresh and vibrant.

- Multi-Zone Atmosphere: Large venues can now broadcast high-energy beats in the Lounge area while simultaneously playing relaxed, ambient tracks in the Dining or Cafe zones via the Spectre Pulse Player.

"In the hospitality world, sound is the invisible architecture of a great night out. By partnering with Spectre Music, we are giving Restaurants, Cafes and Lounges across India the tools to engineer the perfect atmosphere, ensuring every guest experience is as high-fidelity as the brand itself." -- Palak Hotha, Actis Technologies

Market Impact

As India's Hospitality and F&B (Food and Beverage) sectors undergo a post-pandemic experience revolution, sound has become as critical as interior design or menu curation. This partnership empowers restaurateurs and cafe owners to move beyond generic playlists to a scientifically-backed audio strategy. By leveraging Actis's integration expertise, Indian hospitality brands can now implement global-standard audio that reduces perceived wait times and enhances the overall sensory appeal of their spaces.

Customer Benefits

- Improved Availability: Localised access to Spectre's hardware and software through Actis's national distribution hubs.

- Enhanced Support: On-ground technical assistance and installation expertise provided by Actis-certified engineers.

- Access to Innovation: Adoption of advanced tools like Mid/Side matrix widening and multi-track monitoring for professional broadcast setups.

Future Outlook / Roadmap

The roadmap includes a specialised "Bistro and Bar" audio-visual package, combining Spectre's smart audio algorithms with Actis's signature display solutions to create fully reactive, multi-sensory environments for the next generation of Indian social spaces.

Press Contact

Actis Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Email: contact@actis.co.in

Phone: +91-22-30808080 / 9167386570

Website: https://actis.co.in/

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