Bringing Together Business Leaders and Sports Icons, Ofis Square Rewrites The Future!

Ofis Square recently hosted the biggest coworking community event in Noida at its Sector 3 centre—a grand Meet & Greet Diwali Bash—featuring India’s Pro Kabaddi League team, the UP Yoddhas. This celebration seamlessly blended business networking with sportsmanship in a vibrant coworking space where entrepreneurs, professionals, and sports icons connected under one roof.

Advertisement

As India’s leading provider of premium coworking space in Gurgaon and Noida, and managed office spaces, Ofis Square has been redefining workspaces since 2022. With modern, productive environments for startups and businesses, Ofis Square is shaping the future of coworking in Gurgaon and Noida, and soon across pan India. Their offerings include shared office options and virtual office solutions, delivering flexible spaces for every business need.

Advertisement

A special highlight of the event was the UP Yoddhas, whom Ofis Square proudly sponsors. The players mingled with business leaders and fellow coworking space members, sharing powerful stories of teamwork, resilience, and dedication—values core to Ofis Square’s philosophy of excellence and community-building.

Advertisement

“Our goal has always been to create coworking spaces and managed office environments that go beyond office walls,” shared Mrs. Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square. “Whether it’s fostering business growth in coworking space in Noida or encouraging young talent through sport, Ofis Square is a platform where ambition meets opportunity. This event perfectly embodied that vision, blending business acumen, sporting excellence, and true community spirit in our coworking in Gurgaon and Noida.”

“This isn’t just about work, sport, or managed office space; it’s about celebrating ambition, perseverance, and the spirit of breaking boundaries at every shared office location,” she further added.

Advertisement

Attendees celebrated Diwali with a dazzling bash and engaged in interactive sessions with the UP Yoddhas. The event exemplified Ofis Square’s commitment to creating experiences that foster collaboration, growth, and success—whether it’s in a virtual office, managed office, or coworking space.

For information on premium coworking space, shared office, virtual office, and managed office options—or news about future events at Ofis Square—visit www.ofissquare.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)