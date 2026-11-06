British Council Marks Global Reading Achievement With GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®

Readers across India joined participants from 92 countries and territories to set a new title for the ‘most people reading online in 12 hours’, as part of the UK’s National Year of Reading 2026

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and education opportunities, today announced a new global reading achievement with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™. As part of the UK’s National Year of Reading 2026, readers from India joined participants from around the world to set a new title for the ‘most people reading online in 12 hours’. The achievement celebrates the joy of reading and its power to support wellbeing.

Delivered by the National Literacy Trust and the British Council, the global reading event took place on Thursday, 8 October, as part of the National Literacy Trust’s Take 10 to Read campaign. Timed around World Mental Health Day, the initiative encouraged people of all ages to take 10 minutes to read.

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The record-breaking achievement saw:

• 153,862 people take part in 12 hours of reading

• Participants from 92 countries join the global event, from India to the Cayman Islands

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• More than 3,000 organisations and settings take part, including schools, libraries, universities and community groups

In India, 3,724 participants across 160+ groups officially contributed to the record. Holy Child Senior Secondary School, New Delhi, was one of the largest contributors, with 174 young readers participating in the reading challenge.

In India, the initiative brought together students, teachers, families and communities in a shared celebration of reading. Participants joined online from classrooms, libraries, homes, workplaces and community groups. Meanwhile, dedicated sessions for different age groups featured a special author or guest alongside 10 minutes of reading time.

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The achievement comes as new research from the National Literacy Trust highlights the positive relationship between reading and reported wellbeing among children and young people. Its 2026 Annual Literacy Survey, based on responses from 52,147 children and young people aged 8–18 across the UK, found that 84.9 percent of those who read daily reported high levels of wellbeing, compared with 71.1 percent of those who rarely or never read.

David Hayman, Director of the UK’s National Year of Reading 2026, said: “Reading has the power to bring people together, open up new worlds and support our wellbeing. This record-breaking achievement is a brilliant demonstration of what can be accomplished when we come together around a shared love of reading. We want the National Year of Reading to inspire people of all ages to discover how reading connects with the things they already love, and to make it a part of their everyday lives. This is about more than setting a record - it’s about building a lasting legacy that encourages more people to pick up a book, visit their local library, share their favourite story and experience the joy of reading.”

Shannon West, Deputy Director India and Director North India, British Council, said: "It's wonderful to see readers across India contribute to this global achievement. From students and teachers to families and communities, people came together around the simple act of taking time to read. Reading can spark curiosity, introduce us to new ideas and perspectives, and help us connect with people and cultures beyond our own. It is also a foundational skill that can open up opportunities across education, work and many other aspects of our lives. We are delighted that readers in India were part of this shared moment with people around the world.”

The UK’s National Year of Reading is the biggest campaign in a generation, designed to inspire everyone to discover the joy of reading and embed it into everyday life. A Department for Education initiative supported by the National Literacy Trust, it is delivered by nine leading literacy sector charities and backed by funders, sponsors and pledge partners.

Through its Go All In campaign, the UK’s National Year of Reading encourages people to explore their passions and interests through reading in any format – from music and football to baking, family time and sci-fi. The campaign aims to recruit 100,000 volunteers, get one million more people actively using libraries and encourage millions more to read regularly.

Through initiatives such as Take 10 to Read, the British Council continues to create opportunities for people in India to connect with global ideas and communities through reading.

Find out more at goallin.org.uk.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international culture and education organisation. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 150 countries and reach over 700 million people. www.britishcouncil.org

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Holy Child Senior Secondary School, New Delhi, was one of the largest contributors from India.

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