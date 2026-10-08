BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, brought film, fashion, and heritage together at the Mumbai edition of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined on 6th October 2026 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Supporting the ambitions of the India-UK Vision 2035 and the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation, the programme built on the success of the inaugural edition. The roundtable explored how heritage, design and screen industries can contribute to economic opportunity, innovation and deeper bilateral collaboration.

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The programme opened with a keynote by Shri Ashish Shelar, Honourable Minister of Electronics, IT, AI & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, followed by the plenary Creative Economy 2035 – Strengthening India-UK Partnerships through Culture and Creativity. The opening brought together Dr Kiran H. Kulkarni (IAS), Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department and Marathi Bhasha Department, Government of Maharashtra; Danyal Suleman, First Secretary (Trade), British High Commission, India; Shannon West, Deputy Director India and Area Director, North India, British Council; Rashi Jain, Director West India, British Council; and Hema Singh Rance, Director Arts India, British Council.

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Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined is a multi-year platform established by the British Council, connecting Indian and UK creative ecosystems around inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Convening over 100 Indian and UK policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, cultural institutions, entrepreneurs and creative practitioners, the Mumbai roundtable marked the first city conversation in the 2026-27 programme. This is set to be followed by a focused Kolkata edition on 15 December 2026 and a two-day open forum in Delhi in February 2027.

During the keynote address, Shri Ashish Shelar, Honourable Minister of Electronics, IT, AI & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, spoke about the Mumbai edition, sharing, "This initiative takes engagement to an important new level: from dialogue to delivery, from cultural appreciation to creative enterprise, from exchange to long-term partnership." He added, "Culture must not only be preserved as a legacy of the past. It must be empowered as a driver of future growth, opportunity and global engagement."

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Meanwhile, Danyal Suleman, First Secretary (Trade), British High Commission, India, shared, "The UK and India are home to two of the world’s most dynamic creative economies, combining extraordinary talent, global audiences and significant commercial potential.” He added, "Creative Convergence reflects the ambition of our partnership – moving beyond celebrating existing ties to unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth across the creative industries.”

Shannon West, Deputy Director India and Area Director, North India, British Council, reflected, "Mumbai's strengths across heritage, fashion, film and innovation make it an important starting point for this year's programme of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the discussions highlighted the significant opportunities for India and the UK to collaborate across the creative industries. Through this platform, the British Council is helping translate shared ambitions into meaningful partnerships, knowledge exchange and long-term impact. We look forward to carrying these insights forward through our upcoming editions in Kolkata and Delhi."

Themes explored during the Mumbai roundtable

- Heritage Tourism and Cultural Destinations

The discussion examined how heritage can move from dialogue to action, to support cultural tourism, place-making, creative enterprise and sustainable economic growth. Participants explored opportunities around innovative visitor experiences, museums and cultural institutions, the creative use of heritage assets, and the role of digital and immersive tools in engaging wider audiences.

- Fashion & Sustainability – Design, Innovation and the Circular Creative Economy

The roundtable explored how fashion, craft and textiles can drive sustainable growth through circular design, sustainable materials and innovation. Discussions focused on the intersection of traditional knowledge and contemporary design, ethical production and responsible supply chains, creative entrepreneurship, and opportunities for India-UK collaboration in research, innovation and sustainable design.

- Film: Strengthening India-UK Screen Collaboration

The film and screen discussion focused on strengthening collaboration across innovation, infrastructure, talent development and content creation. Participants explored opportunities for co-creation, skills development, international partnerships and the use of emerging technologies to build a more connected and globally competitive screen ecosystem.

Insights from Mumbai will inform the next city editions, while identifying recommendations for future programming and opportunities for India-UK collaboration.

The next Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined roundtable will take place in Kolkata on 15 December 2026, with its insights joining those from Mumbai in shaping the programme’s culminating open forum in Delhi in February 2027.

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