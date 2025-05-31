British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala Inspires Oakridge Graduates

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31: Oakridge International School Bengaluru marked a significant milestone as it celebrated the graduation of its Diploma Programme (DP) 2 students on Saturday, 24th May 2025.

The ceremony was graced by chief guest Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala, whose keynote address resonated deeply with graduates, families, and teachers. Drawing from 25 years of experience, Iyer highlighted ten profound life principles that will serve the graduates well beyond their academic achievements. His first and perhaps most impactful message was to "accept the fact that life will not be always fair," preparing students for the realities they will encounter. He encouraged them to "try things out, listen to your heart" emphasizing that the "next 10 years belong to you."

Advertisement

His words struck a particularly relevant chord as he referenced the evolving global education landscape, specifically mentioning how prestigious institutions like Imperial College London are opening global centres in Bengaluru, creating opportunities for students to access world-class education without leaving their home city.

Adding depth to the ceremony, Ms Kavita Sukhani, Principal, Oakridge International School, highlighted four key motivational drivers that will serve graduates throughout their lives: She emphasized that true fulfilment comes "Richness of experience, relationships & health." "Responsibility makes you feel motivated," encouraging students to embrace accountability. Recognition, too, plays a crucial role - "recognition for a job well done motivates us" - while the importance of "reliability" was underscored as a cornerstone of personal and professional success.

Advertisement

The ceremony showcased the culmination of rigorous academic preparation under the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, known for its comprehensive approach to developing critical thinking, international -mindedness, and academic excellence. "We, your facilitators, watched the spark you carried from MYP grow into a flame in the Diploma Programme," said Ms Nishtha Srivastava, IBDP Coordinator & Head of Secondary, in her address.

The ceremony featured the presentation of diplomas, recognition of outstanding CAS & academic achievements, and heartfelt reflections from students about their growth during the programme. The valedictorian, Ms Kashvi Srinivasan, in her address to the graduating class, stated, "I know that our time together at Oakridge will serve as the foundation for the many paths we will soon take. The IB learner profiles we thought we didn't pay attention to - we actually did - and we have become inquirers and risk-takers, albeit unknowingly."

As these graduates move forward to universities across the globe, such as National Law University, Azim Premji University, Duke University, University of Manchester, Georgia Tech, Purdue University etc, they carry with them the values of excellence, integrity, and service that define the Oakridge community. The timing of this graduation is particularly significant as Bengaluru continues to establish itself as a global education hub, with international universities recognizing the city's potential and the calibre of its students.

As a part of leading international schools organisation, Oakridge is shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from their school with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Their strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, they inspire their students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why Nord Anglia schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by high-quality teachers, their students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

The Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru

For admissions, you can enquire at mac.blr@oakridge.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)