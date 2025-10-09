British PM Keir Starmer calls for "hands-on" approach in implementing UK-India trade deal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 9 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday called for a "hands-on" approach in implementing trade and investment deals between the UK and India, emphasising that his government aims to work closely with industry leaders to ensure tangible outcomes from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other bilateral partnerships.

Advertisement

Addressing a high-profile business forum attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top CEOs from both countries, Starmer underlined the need for governments to move beyond merely signing trade deals and instead play an active role in helping businesses realise their full potential.

Advertisement

"Too often in the past, governments have negotiated trade deals and then left them on the table, saying, 'Well, it's now over to you.' I think we've got to do things differently," Starmer said.

Advertisement

"Governments have to provide more follow-through support, making sure the connections are in the right place. We want to be on the pitch with you not just building the stadium and walking away," he said.

The event saw the announcement of major new contracts with Indian airlines and fresh investments from UK fintech giants Revolut and Tide, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral trade and investment relations. Starmer described these deals as a "powerful example" of the kind of cooperation that can drive shared prosperity for both nations.

Advertisement

Starmer, said, "... The trade deal, as I've said a number of times over the last two days, is of course the writing, what's written down, what that will mean for reducing barriers to trade, whether it's tariff or other barriers, but it's more than that because it's about mood, it's about confidence, it's about a statement of intent that goes beyond the pure words on the page. I think we can really see that. When I see the excitement and the discussions going on, I remind myself we haven't yet implemented the FTA. I think that is evidence that formality is important, and it will make a big difference. But more than that is the coming together of two great democracies."

"In the three months since we actually signed that back in Chequers, we've seen a £6 billion boost in trade and investment. That's on top of the increased numbers over the last year already in the great ambition we have to go further, which I believe we can do as we go down this road. It includes Rolls-Royce agreeing huge new contracts with major Indian airlines. Today, we're announcing new investments from Revolut and Tide. Exactly these sorts of connections we're trying to build," Starmer said.

The British Prime Minister, who was accompanied by key ministers including Business Secretary Peter and Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas, said the UK government was committed to ensuring that trade and investment agreements deliver on their promises for businesses and workers alike. "We're here to help you maximise the potential in relation to this FTA," he said, adding that the presence of senior ministers underscored "how seriously" his administration views the economic partnership with India.

The UK Prime Minister called on business leaders to share feedback and identify obstacles that might hinder the full implementation of trade deals.

"The world moves much more quickly now than it did in the past, and governments need to keep up with that pace. Tell us what we need to do, where barriers exist, and what more can be done to capitalise on opportunities," he said. "All good ideas still get bogged down in the frustration of delay, and we have to unpick that delay."

Starmer also noted that the forum itself attended by both Prime Ministers symbolised a new phase of engagement, focused on collaboration and accountability. "Today is just the start. Now the task is to follow through together. We are committed to doing that because we know the enormous benefits this partnership brings for businesses, for our countries, and for working people across both nations," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)