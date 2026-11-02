Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea Welcomes A.R. Rahman as Brand Ambassador, Launches “Awaken Your Masterpiece”

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), today announced Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman as its brand ambassador. The partnership launches alongside the brand’s new platform, Awaken Your Masterpiece, and a campaign film featuring Rahman.

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Watch the film here:

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=th5Resz80ok

For over six decades, Taj Mahal Tea has built its reputation around the art of fine tea-making, with a focus on quality and the craft behind every cup. Celebrated as Hazaaron Mein Ek, one in a thousand, the brand has long honoured those who have truly mastered their craft, and its phrase “Wah Taj!” has become part of India’s cultural memory. Rahman, who has continually pushed the boundaries of Indian music and taken it to audiences across the world, embodies the creativity, dedication and pursuit of excellence the brand celebrates. With this partnership, Taj Mahal Tea welcomes a new maestro to its legacy, bringing together the worlds of music and tea.

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Awaken Your Masterpiece looks at the role of tea in the creative journey. Excellence takes dedication and perseverance, and even celebrated creators hit stretches where inspiration stalls. The platform makes the case for a purposeful pause, a quiet moment where ideas steep, clarity returns and the next breakthrough takes shape. Through it, the brand invites everyone to pause, recharge and find the lift to pursue their own masterpiece.

In the new film, Rahman turns to a freshly brewed cup during a creative block, sparking an uplifting melody that culminates in a joyful “Wah Taj!”. Together, they celebrate the dedication behind great artistry, inviting creators everywhere to pause and awaken the maestro within.

Ishtpreet Singh, VP Beverages, HUL said “, Over decades, Taj Mahal Tea and music have been inseparable, a bond that began with the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain and the iconic 'Wah Taj!'. As we carry that legacy forward, there could be no better custodian than A.R. Rahman, an artist whose genius is truly one in a thousand. Just as his music comes from finding the perfect note among countless possibilities, every cup of Taj Mahal is crafted from tea leaves carefully selected from thousands, blended to create a taste that stands apart. That is what makes Taj Mahal Tea Hazaaron Mein Ek ‘Wah Taj!’.”

“Music and Taj Mahal Chai have been inseparable. It has been a beautiful journey of building a brand with music at its core and we’re thrilled to partner with A R Rahman this year. The brand story of finesse and the search for excellence sits really well with everything that A R Rahman stands for. The campaign is led by our team, Fritz Gonsalves and Jayesh Raut. The film is shot by Prakash Varma (Nirvana films), who has been an integral part of the visual language of the brand for over a decade now,” say Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Group Chief Creative Officers - Ogilvy India.

The new campaign film is now live across the brand’s digital and marketing platforms.

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