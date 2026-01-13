Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community and Women Empowerment

With more than 11,000 participants, the Powai Run once again reinforces its position as a flagship community-driven event Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026. Headlining the event were 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club to empower women through skill-based driving training. These vehicles both enable financial independence for the female operators and enhance safety and inclusion for women passengers. The event was flagged off from Downtown Powai by Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India.

Advertisement

Key highlights included: • The 100th 10KM run of Mr. Amarjeet Singh Chawla, an inspirational visually impaired runner, inspiring participants, and audiences alike through his extraordinary journey.

Advertisement

• Participation of Geeta Chauhan, the captain of the Indian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team in the post-run carnival.

Advertisement

The winners included: WOMEN’S 10KM • First: Kashish Malhotra • Second: Ishita Malhi • Third: Anupama Kamalam MEN’S 10KM • First: Rochishnu Rawool • Second: Salman Shaikh • Third: Takashi Doi.

Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India said, “The Powai Run reflects our commitment to building vibrant, inclusive communities where we operate. Beyond our physical spaces, we focus on fostering meaningful engagement with residents, tenants, and local stakeholders through long-term partnerships and initiatives such as the Powai Run. It’s a terrific event that has become a hallmark of the Powai community, which is a credit to our long-term partner, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers. These efforts enable us to drive sustained community development while enhancing accessibility and a shared sense of belonging.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)