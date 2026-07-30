Brush with Destiny by Kuldeep Mansukhani

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New Delhi [India], July 30: A Life's Journey Through Resilience and Reinvention, a memoir by Kuldeep Mansukhani, explores the realities of entrepreneurship, resilience, and ethical leadership through the lens of lived experience. Drawing on decades of professional and personal milestones, the book presents an honest account of overcoming setbacks, embracing change, and remaining committed to one's values. At a time when entrepreneurial success is often viewed only through achievements, the memoir offers a balanced perspective on the challenges that shape long-term growth.

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In Brush with Destiny, Kuldeep Mansukhani recounts his journey across the worlds of business, finance, and law. Rather than focusing solely on accomplishments, the memoir examines the defining moments, difficult decisions, and lessons learned while building a career as a first-generation entrepreneur. It highlights how perseverance, adaptability, and integrity have played a central role in navigating both professional and personal challenges.

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Written in a clear and engaging style, the memoir blends personal storytelling with practical insights. Instead of presenting theoretical business principles, Brush with Destiny draws from real-life experiences to discuss themes such as leadership, ethical decision-making, calculated risk-taking, and the importance of staying grounded during periods of uncertainty. These reflections make the book relevant not only to entrepreneurs but also to readers interested in personal and professional development.

A key aspect of the book is its realistic portrayal of entrepreneurship. While many business memoirs celebrate success, Brush with Destiny also explores failure, self-reflection, and resilience as equally important parts of the journey. By documenting both achievements and setbacks, the book offers readers a broader understanding of what it takes to build a sustainable career and remain committed to long-term goals.

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The memoir is particularly suited to aspiring entrepreneurs, young professionals, business leaders, and individuals navigating career transitions. Its practical observations encourage readers to approach challenges with patience, discipline, and a willingness to learn from experience. Rather than offering quick solutions, the narrative emphasizes that meaningful success is built over time through consistent effort and principled decision-making.

About the Author

Kuldeep Mansukhani is the author of the book Brush with Destiny: A Life's Journey Through Resilience and Reinvention. Based in New Delhi, he has built a distinguished career spanning business, finance, and law. A graduate of the Delhi School of Economics, the Faculty of Management Studies, and the Campus Law Centre, he has held leadership roles in the corporate sector before establishing his own merchant banking company and later leading a successful law firm in Delhi. Drawing on decades of professional experience, he wrote this memoir to share practical insights on resilience, leadership, and lifelong learning.

Brush with Destiny: A Life's Journey Through Resilience and Reinvention is available through major online retailers and bookstores. By combining personal experiences with thoughtful reflections, the memoir offers readers a meaningful perspective on entrepreneurship, resilience, and the importance of staying true to one's values while navigating personal and professional challenges.

Learn more or purchase the book here:

https://www.amazon.in/Brush-Destiny-JOURNEY-RESILIENCE-REINVENTION/dp/197103696X

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