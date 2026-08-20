Bry-Air Sets a New Global Pathway for Air to Water Generation

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New Delhi [India], August 20: In January 2026, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) described the world as entering an era of 'Global Water Bankruptcy,' with nearly three-quarters of the global population living in water-insecure or critically water-insecure regions. UNICEF estimates that up to 700 million people could be displaced by intense water scarcity by 2030, with arid and semi-arid regions among the most vulnerable.

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Against this backdrop, Bry-Air has introduced its Air Water Generator (AWG) range, applying more than six decades of adsorption and moisture-control expertise to atmospheric water generation. The AWG extracts moisture from ambient air and converts it into useful water, providing a decentralised source without dependence on pipelines, borewells or water tankers. Engineered for diverse climatic conditions, the AWG performs reliably in low-humidity conditions, including arid and semi-arid regions, unlike any other product.

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Over the last two decades, adsorption technology has yielded 28 new families of technology and 96 granted patents. The AWG itself is patent-protected technology, with its first patent filed in 2022. Since then, the product has advanced, with numerous units operating since 2022 in the 55 litres/day class and the 1,200 litres/day class within the mid-range category. Extensive experience in engineering packages for moisture adsorption, together with Low Dew Point battery applications delivering -80°C dew point air, comes together to produce nearly four engineered desiccant packages every day. This expertise further converges in the unit currently in production for AWG of 200 litres/hour, which, being modular, can be stacked to deliver up to 1,600 litres/hour per system, equivalent to 14 million litres a year.

Water, At Every Scale

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- Commercial Units: 55-200 litres/day -- ideal for offices, remote sites and temporary camps

- Semi-Industrial Units: 1,000-2,000 litres/day -- ideal for manufacturing, hospitality, defence and urban infrastructure

- Industrial Scale Units: 200-1,600 litres/hour, scaling to 14 million litres/year per system -- ideal for data centres, island communities, remote industrial sites and high-value farming

The AWG range is designed for energy-efficient water generation, delivered by advanced rotors built on Bry-Air's adsorption technology. These durable rotors are built to last and engineered for continuous operation with minimal supervision. As part of its CSR initiatives, Bry-Air has already installed several AWG units in Alwar, Rajasthan, bringing locally generated water to communities in a water-stressed region.

"For more than six decades, Bry-Air has engineered technologies to control and manage moisture in air. With the AWG, we are applying that same depth of adsorption expertise in a new direction--extracting moisture from the atmosphere and converting it into a reliable source of water," said Deepak Pahwa, Chairman, Pahwa Group and Managing Director of Bry-Air (Asia). "Our installations in Alwar and NCR demonstrate how this technology can be deployed in the field, particularly in regions where access to conventional water sources is challenging. We see atmospheric water generation as an important part of decentralised water infrastructure for the future."

About Bry-Air:

Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd., part of the Pahwa Group, is a global provider of environmental control solutions, specialising in dehumidification and drying, gas-phase filtration, and, with the AWG, atmospheric water generation. Founded in 1964, the company holds 96 granted patents, has introduced 28 new technologies, and operates 13 manufacturing facilities serving customers in more than 80 countries, supported by a workforce of over 1800 employees and has presence on all continents.

For more information, visit www.bryair.com/awg

Press Contact:

Kartik Tewari

Email: awg@pahwa.com

Phone: +91-9311 664 625

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