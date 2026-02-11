DT
Home / Business / BSE Index Services launches two new G-Sec Indices

BSE Index Services launches two new G-Sec Indices

ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of two new G-Sec Indices, namely, BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index.

These Indices are reconstituted Monthly, have a base value of 100, with the first value date as 31st August 2015, and are weighted by Turnover and Outstanding Amount.

BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 3 most liquid Government Securities with residual maturity between 4-8 years and have outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7500 Crore, BSE Index Services said in a statement.

While the BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 3 most liquid Government Securities with residual maturity between 8-13 years and have outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7,500 Crore, it added.

These new indices can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds. It can also be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF schemes and fund portfolios.

Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

