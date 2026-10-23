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Home / Business / BSE Limited invites applications for Managing Director and CEO post

BSE Limited invites applications for Managing Director and CEO post

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ANI
Updated At : 12:22 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): BSE Limited has invited applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), as per a company statement.

The exchange has set November 19, 2026, as the deadline for submitting applications, with interested candidates required to send their resumes by 10:00 am IST.

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According to the notice, BSE is seeking candidates with a strong understanding of capital markets, technology and digital transformation, along with experience in managing diverse stakeholders, including investors, regulators, business partners, customers and employees.

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On educational qualifications, the exchange said applicants must have a strong academic background, including a graduate degree or professional qualification such as BA, B.Com, CA, MBA, LLB or B.Tech, or equivalent credentials from recognised institutions.

The notice specifies that applicants must be below 62 years of age as of July 1, 2027.

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“Furthermore, the candidate will need to fulfill the requisite eligibility requirements stated as per the Companies Act, and SEBI Regulations, and must obtain the necessary clearances or No Objection Certificates from the relevant authorities, wherever required,” the release said.

Under current SEBI guidelines, an individual may be appointed as MD & CEO for a maximum of two terms, each not exceeding five years, subject to a maximum age of 65 years, it added.

Additionally, BSE noted, “For exceptional candidates, the eligibility requirements may be relaxed at the discretion of BSE Ltd. The final selection shall be at the sole discretion of BSE Ltd., subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and the decision shall be final and binding on all applicants.”

The position will be based in Mumbai, while compensation and other benefits will be aligned with industry standards.

As per the release, applications are open only to Indian passport holders and must be submitted through the prescribed process within the stipulated timeline.

In a seperate note, BSE noted that “Only applications submitted in accordance with the prescribed process and within the stipulated timeline will be considered.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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