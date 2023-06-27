BSE, NSE, money markets to remain shut on June 29 on account of Bakrid

New Delhi, June 27
Leading bourses BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) and money markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.
Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28. The markets are now open on Wednesday.
The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier.
Both the stock exchanges have notified the new holiday date (June 29).
Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world.
According to a Reserve Bank circular, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023.
Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023, will accordingly get postponed to the next working day (June 30, 2023).
The auction of Government of India treasury bills scheduled on June 29, 2023, will now be conducted on June 28, 2023, with settlement on June 30, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year
Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...
PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh
This is for the first time that so many Vande Bharat trains ...
Cricket World Cup to begin in India on October 5; Pakistan to participate
Ahmedabad to host final
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries
Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medica...