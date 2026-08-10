Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): BSE Ltd will enter the benchmark Nifty 50 index, replacing information technology major Wipro Ltd as part of the latest semi-annual review of indices by NSE Indices Ltd.

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The changes will become effective from September 30, 2026, following the close of trading on September 29, NSE Indices said in a press release on Monday. The reshuffle was decided by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) as part of its periodic review.

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According to NSE Indices, BSE had an average free-float market capitalisation of Rs 1,40,879 crore over the six-month review period, compared with Rs 55,930 crore for Wipro.

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BSE qualified for inclusion as its six-month average free-float market capitalisation within the eligible universe was at least 1.5 times that of the smallest Nifty 50 constituent, Wipro.

NSE Indices said TVS Motor Company and Divi's Laboratories were the next two eligible companies, with average free-float market capitalisation of Rs 84,566 crore and Rs 82,930 crore, respectively. However, they were not considered for inclusion as they did not meet the required threshold against the remaining smallest Nifty 50 constituents.

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The BSE-Wipro replacement will also apply to the Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

Following its exit from the Nifty 50, Wipro will become part of the Nifty Next 50. Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vodafone Idea will also enter the Nifty Next 50. Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement and United Spirits will exit that index.

The broader Nifty 100 will also see BSE, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vodafone Idea being included. Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement and United Spirits will be removed from the index.

NSE Indices also announced changes across several other broad market, sectoral and thematic indices as part of the periodic review. (ANI)

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