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New Delhi [India], April 30: Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), an organization promoting peace, culture, education and sustainability, organized its fifth Sustainability Conclave on April 29, 2026, in New Delhi with the theme Building Resilient Futures: Climate, Communities and Collective Strength, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing climate change and fostering sustainable communities.

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As nature's limits become starkly evident, just last year in 2025, India faced extreme weather on 99% of days, claiming 4,419 lives (up 45% in 4 years), damaging 17.4 million hectares of crops (up 9x), destroying 181,459 homes, and killing 77,189 animals - underscoring that urgent action is needed.

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The conclave, held at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium in New Delhi, brought together thought leaders, experts, and sustainability enthusiasts to explore the challenges and opportunities for creating a sustainable future.

In his inaugural address, BSG Chairperson Mr. Vishesh Gupta said, "Sustainability has to be more than a survival manual; it has to be a celebration of our shared life, our shared struggles, and our shared resilience. We don't need a handful of people doing sustainability perfectly. We do need millions of people who may not be doing it perfectly, but are committed to doing it together".

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Ms. Veditha Reddy, IAS - Director, Education & Sports, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, was the Chief Guest & Keynote Speaker at the conclave. In her keynote address, she said "sustainability is often taken in a negative connotation and associated with sacrifice. But sustainability is a mindset. Small daily actions come together to make a difference in our lives. It is also true that we need to have right policies and each and every stakeholder needs to rise to the occasion whether it is the policy maker, implementers, the public or students. Every action really matters."

The conclave included a panel discussion by renowned speakers such as Justice Michael D. Wilson (Adjunct Faculty - Jindal Global Law School); Dr. Shashank Shah (Senior Public Policy Specialist, Author); Mr. Vimlendu Jha (Environmentalist, Founder - Swechha); Mr. Ripudaman Singh Bevli (Plogman of India); and Dr. Aditi Haldar (Director, South Asia - Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)). The panel discussion was moderated by Ms. Namrta Bangia (Senior Director - Global Mass Transit).

"The climate emergency upends the historically gradual evolution of the rule of law to address injustice. Faced with the climate emergency, Judges have little time--perhaps seven years--to apply the rule of law to protect the rights of citizens to a life sustaining climate. Absent unprecedented judicial independence, climate injustice will persist, and the rule of law will erode as cascading environmental catastrophe ensues.", said Justice Michael D Wilson, who believes in the power of the rule of law to advance climate justice.

Mr. Vimlendu Jha said, "Climate change is no longer a theory--it's a lived reality affecting our lives and ecosystems every day. The crisis demands urgent, responsible leadership, especially from young people. This is not a distant threat--it's here and now. There is no Planet B."

"Happy to be part of the Conclave, contributing to conversations on building a more resilient future. We often discuss climate resilience at policy tables. But on the ground, communities can't afford to wait. My work focuses on enabling climate resilience through community-led governance where young people step up to solve challenges of their places instead of waiting for government action. Because resilience isn't built in frameworks alone. It's built on ground." said Mr. Ripudaman Singh Bevli.

Dr. Aditi Haldar said, "Economic growth and environmental responsibility are no longer opposing goals. If a billion citizens make mindful choices every day, India's path to a $1 trillion economy becomes not just achievable, but sustainable".

Ms. Namrta Bangia added, "Climate resilience begins with people--the same people who design our systems, shape our policies, build industries, and imagine the future. When individuals, communities, and institutions move together, even small actions can create a transformative impact".

As a testament to the power of small actions, two young changemakers from Mothers' Mount Global School shared how their BSG-supported SDG Club reduced paper use by 30-40%, cut waste, and conserved energy, extending these practices into homes and communities. Another individual spoke of her inner transformation, which led her to start a skills training centre in Bihar, enabling 20 women to build livelihoods and uplift their communities.

In conjunction with the conclave, BSG arranged a sustainability exhibition titled 'Seeds of Hope & Action: Making the SDGs a Reality', to bring home the message about the 'Power of One' to create a more sustainable world, and about adopting 'Sustainable Human Behaviour' as a way of life. With this conclave, BSG is determined to advance towards achieving the SDGs by 2030 without leaving even a single person behind.

About Bharat Soka Gakkai

Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) is an organization dedicated to promoting the values of happiness and peace for all, under the umbrella of peace, culture, education, and sustainability. BSG has more than 290,000 members who are spread across 600 towns and cities of India and belong to all age groups. To build a sustainable age by 2030, BSG launched the 'BSG for SDG' initiative in 2021, with the motto: 'Towards 2030: Achieving SDGs through Sustainable Human Behaviour.'

For further information please visit www.bharatsokagakkai.org

BSG for SDG www.bsgforsdg.org/about-bsg-for-sdg

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