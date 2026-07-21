BSM Accelerates AI Integration in Management Education with New AI Lab

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21: Badruka School of Management (BSM), a one-of-its-kind tech-integrated B-school in Hyderabad, has inaugurated the BSM AI Lab, a dedicated experiential learning space designed to help students, faculty, and staff develop practical capabilities in applying artificial intelligence to real-world business challenges. The initiative reinforces the institution's commitment to preparing future-ready leaders by integrating AI into management education and fostering a culture of innovation, experimentation, and responsible technology adoption.

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The AI Lab was inaugurated by NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. & Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd., in the presence of Sri Sri Kishan Badruka, Honorary Secretary, Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka Educational Society (SGGBES); Dr. Shailesh Rastogi, Director, BSM; Prof. S. Abhirama Krishna, Director General, SGGBES; Sri Rajendra Badruka, Treasurer, SGGBES; Sri Ravi Badruka, Joint Secretary, SGGBES; and Satya Sai Jillella, AICTE-appointed Nominee.

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Designed as a collaborative learning environment, the AI Lab features multiple workstations equipped with access to a wide range of leading AI platforms and licensed tools. The facility will enable users to explore emerging AI technologies, understand the capabilities of different AI solutions, and apply them to business functions including strategy, operations, marketing, finance, analytics, and decision-making.

At the heart of the initiative is BSM's vision of developing AI fluency - the ability to confidently, ethically, and effectively work alongside artificial intelligence. Rather than treating AI as a standalone technology, the institute aims to make it an integral part of learning, critical thinking, and business problem-solving, ensuring that students are equipped to navigate an increasingly AI-driven business environment.

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Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Shailesh Rastogi, Director, Badruka School of Management, said:

"Artificial intelligence is transforming every aspect of business and management. As educators, our responsibility extends beyond introducing students to AI, we must enable them to understand its possibilities, evaluate its applications critically, and use it responsibly to solve complex business challenges. The BSM AI Lab is a step towards creating graduates who can combine human judgment with technological intelligence to lead organizations in an AI-driven world."

Speaking at the inauguration, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. & Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd., said:

"Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology of the future - it is becoming a fundamental capability across industries. The leaders of tomorrow will need to combine domain expertise with the ability to harness AI for informed decision-making, innovation, and problem-solving. Initiatives like the BSM AI Lab are an important step towards creating a talent pool that is not only academically strong but also equipped to navigate an increasingly AI-driven business landscape. I congratulate BSM for investing in an ecosystem that encourages experimentation, responsible adoption of technology, and continuous learning."

The AI Lab will serve as a platform for exploration, interdisciplinary collaboration, and innovation, encouraging learners to design AI-enabled workflows, enhance productivity, and develop solutions that create measurable business value. By providing access to cutting-edge AI tools and platforms, the initiative empowers the BSM community to appreciate the evolving AI ecosystem while identifying practical applications across industries.

More than a new facility, the BSM AI Lab reflects the institution's vision of embedding emerging technologies into management education and preparing graduates who can lead AI-enabled enterprises with confidence, creativity, and ethical responsibility. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, BSM remains committed to equipping its learners with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in the future of business.

About Badruka School of Management (BSM)

Badruka School of Management (BSM) is a distinguished Business School in Hyderabad, committed to fostering entrepreneurship and excellence. Our multidisciplinary curriculum is designed to nurture future leaders across various sectors, fostering inclusivity and sustainability in society.

In the rapidly evolving business landscape, characterized by digitization and continuous innovation, BSM aims to redefine business education, empowering graduates to navigate workplace challenges, ask pertinent questions, and make strategic decisions for sustainable growth. We aspire to rank among the top Business Schools in India, guided by our commitment to student and faculty quality.

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