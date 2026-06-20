BSM Appoints Acclaimed Academic and Research Leader Dr. Shailesh Rastogi as Director

Hyderabad, 17th June 2026: Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, has announced the appointment of Dr. Shailesh Rastogi as its new Director and Professor, marking a significant step in the institution's journey towards strengthening academic excellence, research impact, and industry relevance.

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A distinguished academic leader with more than 25 years of experience in higher education, research, and academic administration, Dr. Rastogi brings with him an extensive track record of institution building, academic leadership, and scholarly contributions. Prior to joining BSM, he served as Director and Professor at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Nagpur, and has previously held senior academic positions at SIBM Pune and Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai.

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Dr. Rastogi is widely recognized for his expertise in Finance, Financial Analytics, Sustainability, and Research Methodology. He holds a Ph.D. in Accounting and Finance from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and a Master of Management Studies (Finance) from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology.

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Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Shailesh Rastogi, Director and Professor, Badruka School of Management, said: "I am delighted to join Badruka School of Management at a time when management education is undergoing significant transformation. BSM has established itself as an institution committed to academic rigor, innovation, and student success. I look forward to working closely with faculty, students, industry partners, and alumni to further strengthen the institution's academic ecosystem, foster impactful research, and prepare future-ready leaders capable of creating meaningful value for society." A prolific researcher, Dr. Rastogi has authored more than 330 research publications in reputed national and international journals and has mentored numerous doctoral scholars and researchers throughout his academic career. His work spans critical areas such as financial analytics, sustainability, corporate governance, behavioural finance, and emerging business challenges.

As BSM continues to expand its academic and industry footprint, Dr. Rastogi's leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the institution's mission of nurturing future-ready professionals and driving impactful contributions to management education and research.

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About Badruka School of Management (BSM) Badruka School of Management (BSM) is a contemporary business school based in Hyderabad, committed to developing responsible leaders through a blend of academic excellence, industry engagement, and experiential learning. Guided by the philosophy of Inspire, Ignite, Impact, BSM offers a future-focused management education that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in a rapidly evolving global business landscape. Through strong industry partnerships, innovative pedagogy, and a commitment to research and leadership development, BSM aims to shape professionals capable of creating meaningful impact in business and society.

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