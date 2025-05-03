DT
BSM Dnyananand School, Thane, Shines at ArdorComm Educational Summit & Awards 2025

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 3: In a proud and defining moment for the institution, BSM Dnyananand School, Thane was recognized as the Most Emerging School of the Year 2025 at the prestigious ArdorComm Educational Summit &amp; Awards held in Bhubaneswar.
ANI
May 03, 2025
Adding to the celebration, Anjali R. Pandey, Principal of BSM Dnyananand School, was honored with the coveted title of Outstanding Principal of the Year. Her visionary leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and unwavering dedication to nurturing young minds were celebrated by educators and thought leaders from across the country.

The ArdorComm Educational Summit & Awards is renowned for recognizing institutions and individuals who are driving meaningful change and innovation in the education sector. The accolades bestowed upon BSM Dnyananand School and Pandey highlight their exemplary contribution toward fostering a future-ready generation.

Speaking after receiving the award, Pandey said,

"This recognition is not just a personal honor, but a reflection of the collective efforts of our dedicated teachers, supportive parents, and inspiring students. At BSM Dnyananand School, we believe in nurturing curiosity, creativity, and character -- the true pillars of education. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and shaping leaders of tomorrow."

The entire BSM Dnyananand School community joins in celebrating this significant achievement, looking ahead with renewed passion for setting new benchmarks in education.

Here's to a future filled with excellence, innovation, and many more milestones.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

