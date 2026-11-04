BtcDana Strengthens UAE Presence as Btc Dana Financial Services Secures CMA Category 5 Licence

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC DANA FINANCIAL SERVICES L.L.C S.O.C ("Btc Dana UAE"), the UAE-based entity supporting the global online trading brand BtcDana, has officially been granted a Category 5 licence by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA). The licence falls within the category of Arrangement and Advice, authorising Btc Dana UAE to conduct introduction and promotion activities exclusively.

The granting of the CMA Category 5 licence marks an important step in BtcDana's development in the UAE, one of the region's leading financial markets. Under the licence, Btc Dana UAE is authorised to conduct Introduction and Promotion activities in accordance with applicable UAE regulatory requirements. Where appropriate and subject to applicable requirements, prospective clients may be introduced to affiliated entities that provide trading services through the BtcDana brand under their respective regulatory frameworks.

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Since its launch in 2019, BtcDana has expanded across international markets and now serves over 1.5 million active traders. The platform provides access to more than 300 Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across forex, metals, indices and commodities, supported by mobile and desktop trading technology, market information and 24/7 customer service.

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Peter Chow, Founder of BtcDana, commented:

"The CMA Category 5 licence represents an important step in BtcDana's UAE development. It provides Btc Dana Financial Services with a clearly defined framework for conducting Introduction and Promotion activities in the local market. As we build our UAE presence, we remain committed to regulatory clarity, transparent communication and operating strictly within the permissions granted to each relevant entity."

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Disclaimer: Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are complex financial instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. CFD trading may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, legal or tax advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial product or service. Product and service availability may vary by jurisdiction.

About BtcDana

BtcDana is a global CFD trading brand supported by entities performing distinct roles under their respective regulatory frameworks. Dana Global Limited is licensed and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) under Licence No. GB22200578 and provides trading services through the BtcDana brand in accordance with its applicable permissions. BTC DANA FINANCIAL SERVICES L.L.C S.O.C, the UAE entity supporting the BtcDana brand, holds a Category 5 licence issued by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Licence No. 20200000454. It is authorised to conduct Introduction and Promotion activities within the United Arab Emirates. BtcDana Financial Services acts as an introducer only and does not execute trades or hold client funds.

Website: www.btcdana.com

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