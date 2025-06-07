BTZO Joins Servotec Siliguri Strikers as 2025 Lead Arm Sponsor

BTZO, crypto exchange partners with Siliguri Strickers as Lead Arm Sponsor for Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Siliguri, West Bengal — June , 2025 — BTZO has been named the lead arm sponsor for both the men’s and women’s squads of the Servotec Siliguri Strikers franchise in the upcoming 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League.

The sponsorship will see the BTZO branding featured on the lead sleeves of the official uniforms for both teams for the duration of the season. The partnership stands out as a dual-gender team sponsorship.

The collaboration between the global cryptocurrency exchange and the Siliguri Strikers aligns with recent efforts to standardize commercial rights for men’s and women’s teams.

“This sponsorship signifies our commitment to supporting both men’s and women’s cricket through equal visibility and backing,” said a BTZO spokesperson. “We’re pleased to be partnering with the Siliguri Strikers and look forward to the upcoming season.” The second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League commences in June. Both teams will compete in parallel tournaments under a unified league structure. The Siliguri Strikers men’s and women’s teams will respectively battle the Harbour Diamonds men’s and women’s teams in their first match.

About BTZO BTZO is a global cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in buying crypto, spot trading, and futures trading.

