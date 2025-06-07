BTZO Named Back-of-Jersey Sponsor for Trichy Grand Cholas in TNPL 2025

Trichy, Tamil Nadu - June, 2025 - BTZO has been confirmed as the official back-of-jersey sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas ahead of the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Representatives from both parties jointly announced the collaboration.

The sponsorship marks the first time the global crypto exchange and cricket team have partnered for the TNPL. The company logo will feature on the back of the Grand Cholas matchday uniforms. The deal is set to span the TNPL 2025 season.

“The Trichy Grand Cholas are a team known for compelling and consistent performances in the TNPL 2025,” said a representative for BTZO. “We look forward to our partnership with them and a productive season.” The partnership between the two brands is a signal of an increased corporate interest in the regional cricketing leagues. The TNPL has benefited from this trend, growing significantly in popularity since its inception. The league continues to attract brands targeting local audiences and markets.

The TNPL 2025 season will commence in June. The matches will be hosted across several venues in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli. The Trichy Grand Cholas will open their campaign with a match against the Nellai Royal Kings.

About BTZO BTZO is a global cryptocurrency exchange. It is a platform dedicated to buying crypto, spot trading, and futures trading.

For More Information BTZO Official Website: https://www.btzo.com/en Trichy Grand Cholas Official Website: https://www.trichygrandcholas.com/

