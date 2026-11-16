Bucketlistt.com raises Rs. 7.6 crore seed round led by Kairon Capital with participation from Titan Capital and Divisa Family Office

SMPL

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16: Bucketlistt.com has raised Rs. 7.6 crore in a seed round led by Kairon Capital, with participation from Titan Capital, Divisa Family Office and Kunal Popat. Bucketlistt.com helps travellers discover and book verified travel experiences, from skydiving in Mt. Abu to front-row seats at the Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh to dinner with royal families in Jaipur. The company launched in Rishikesh in December 2025. Alongside the marketplace it runs OkGhumo, a platform that experienced operators use to manage bookings, inventory, agents, payments and daily operations.

The company was founded in 2025 by Shubham Makhecha (CA - All India Rank 36, ex-Accenture and PwC), Nitant Desai (CA, ex-PwC, trek leader) and Divyam Shah, a full-stack developer who leads technology. All three are under 25. Shubham is also a certified paragliding pilot, an IISM-trained skier and a river rafter, and has led treks for over 3,000 travellers.

Traction

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In the last 10 months, Bucketlistt.com and OkGhumo have together managed more than Rs. 22.5 crore in bookings, while Bucketlistt.com has served more than 12,000 customers. About one in five of its customers now comes through word of mouth.

OkGhumo, launched in March 2026, has served more than 50,000 customers. Leading adventure operators in Rishikesh use it every day to manage bookings, inventory, agent settlement and payments, replacing calls, WhatsApp and spreadsheets. It also gives Bucketlistt.com live inventory, so travellers get instant, reliable confirmations. The company now plans to replicate this model across multiple cities.

Explore more: Bucketlistt.com | Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh

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Use of funds

The company will use the capital to strengthen its technology and product, onboard more high-quality operators, and expand beyond Rishikesh, starting with Manali and Bir. It will continue to invest in content, organic discovery and distribution partnerships.

The ambition is to organise both sides of a highly fragmented industry: making experiences easier and more reliable for travellers, while giving local operators the tools and distribution they need to grow their businesses.

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What they said

Shubham Makhecha, Co-founder: "Travel has three layers: where you stay, how you get there and what you do once you arrive. The first two have moved online much faster; experiences remain far more fragmented. That is the gap we are solving. Our whole team shifted to Rishikesh to stay closer to our customers and operators.

With Kairon Capital leading this round and Titan Capital and Divisa Family Office joining us, we have partners who share our ambition to make Bucketlistt.com the most trusted place to discover and book experiences in India."

Nitant Desai, Co-founder: "We got our first 100 customers by handing out posters in Rishikesh. Today, Bucketlistt.com has served more than 12,000. Along the way we learnt that discovery is only half the problem: most operators still run on calls, WhatsApp and spreadsheets. Digitising the consumer side alone is not enough; the supply side has to come online too. That is why we built OkGhumo, and this round lets us take that operating layer across the country."

Deepankur Malhotra, Founder & Managing Partner, Kairon Capital: "What stood out about Shubham, Nitant and Divyam was the intensity with which they are building from the ground up. They have chosen to spend time where the transactions actually happen, rather than trying to build the business entirely from a distance. In experiences, discovery is only one part of the problem; trusted fulfilment and fragmented supply matter just as much. Bucketlistt.com is solving both sides: a trusted consumer transaction layer and OkGhumo embedded in operators' daily workflows. We believe that combination can create a differentiated and defensible platform as more operators and travellers use it. We are excited to lead this round and partner with the team as they scale."

The round follows Bucketlistt.com's Rs. 1.07 crore pre-seed round, raised in January 2026.

About Bucketlistt.com

Bucketlistt.com is a platform to discover and book experiences across India, operated by Kovans Ventures Private Limited. Its operator platform, OkGhumo, is an operating system for experience providers that digitises bookings, inventory, agents and payments. The company is incorporated in Ahmedabad, with operations based in Rishikesh.

Media contact: Shubham Makhecha, Co-founder | shubham@bucketlistt.com | +91 82003 62890

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