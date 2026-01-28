Budget kicks off with halwa ritual

The halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the preparation process for the Union Budget 2026-27, was held today at the Budget Press, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
The ‘halwa ceremony’precedes the ‘lock-in’ of the officials involved in preparation of the Budget, which will be presented on 1 February. Sitharaman was accompanied by the Secretaries of all the departments under the Finance Ministry.
