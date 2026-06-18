Budweiser 0.0 celebrates 40 years with FIFA; kicks-off the World Cup with immersive fan experiences across India

Mumbai, June 17, 2026: Budweiser 0.0, the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™, marks a landmark milestone this year: 40 years of partnership with FIFA, a legacy that has helped shape some of the most iconic moments in football and global fan culture.

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Bringing this legacy to life in India, the brand is rolling out immersive, fan-first experiences under its global platform, ‘Let It Pour’, celebrating the passion, anticipation, and collective spirit that define the FIFA World Cup.

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Kicking off the celebrations on June 11, the opening day of the tournament, Budweiser 0.0 unveiled a one-of-its-kind interactive Messi mural in Mumbai. Designed to transform fan energy into a live celebration, the mural invited fans to cheer (quite literally!), bringing the mural to life through their voices and collective excitement.

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The launch event set the tone for the tournament, with football legend Bhaichung Bhutia and Bollywood actors Ahan Shetty and Ibrahim Ali Khan joining fans to celebrate the kick-off. At the heart of the experience was a specially curated FIFA x Budweiser 0.0 experience, highlighting the brand’s iconic 40-year journey with FIFA through memorabilia, storytelling, and iconic moments that have defined football culture over the years.

Speaking on the milestone, Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing, AB InBev India, said: “For us, the FIFA World Cup is far more than a marketing moment - it’s where our identity as a brand rooted in celebrations truly comes to life. As we mark 40 years of partnership with FIFA, we’re building on a legacy that has shaped some of the most iconic moments in football and global fan culture. In India, where football fandom is becoming more expressive and culturally connected, we’re excited to bring that energy to life through experiences like our interactive Messi mural - creating spaces where fans can come together and celebrate their passion for the game. Our focus is on showing up in ways that feel authentic, relevant, and true to the spirit of collective celebration that defines the FIFA World Cup.” Bringing Fans Together Across India Building on this momentum, Budweiser 0.0 is taking the celebration nationwide with match screenings across key markets, creating vibrant spaces where fans can come together to experience the energy of the FIFA World Cup collectively.

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By bringing together immersive experiences, cultural collaborations, and fan-driven storytelling, Budweiser 0.0 continues to reinforce its role at the heart of football celebrations - connecting fans, communities, and moments that matter.

You can also watch the campaign film here.

About Budweiser Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager and is India’s leading premium beer brand. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of optimism and celebration which is enjoyed in over 60 countries around the world. Budweiser is globally recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, using a 30-day brewing process and a Beechwood aging technique to deliver a taste, smoothness, and drinkability that consistently delights consumers everywhere. Globally, India is the fourth largest market for Budweiser.

Budweiser 0.0 brings the same premium quality and taste experience to the non-alcoholic segment, offering consumers a sophisticated alternative that aligns with modern lifestyle choices while maintaining the brand's heritage of excellence and cultural relevance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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