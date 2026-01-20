BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Budweiser 0.0 has kicked off its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) by unveiling 'In the Hands of Fans' -- a powerful, culture-first campaign that marks the first chapter of the brand's association with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The campaign sets the tone for a season of culture-first, fan-led experiences across India. Watch the campaign video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYB1C6H-dKc

Rooted in a powerful, culture-shaping point of view, 'In the Hands of Fans' celebrates the iconic moments that make cricket great and the fans who bring those moments to life. The campaign puts the spotlight on the fans who cheer, believe, celebrate, and turn every match into a memory.

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Sharma, Vice President - Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, said, "Cricket in India is fueled by its fans, in stadiums, in homes, in pubs and in all the places where the game is watched together. With 'In the Hands of Fans', we're celebrating the iconic moments that define the game of cricket and the people who bring those moments to life. As we begin our association with Cricket, Budweiser 0.0 is bringing alive culture-first experiences across multiple cities of India, creating a fresh fan-first outlook that is set to make this campaign an international trendsetter."

Rolling out as a pan-India, youth-focused campaign, 'In the Hands of Fans' will be driven by a nationwide media and on-ground activations, bringing Budweiser 0.0's ICC journey to life across homes and social spaces. The campaign is powered by a 360-degree activation plan spanning fan-first screening experiences, strong creative idea, media takeovers, immersive, culture-led partnerships and limited-edition packaging through the duration of the tournament. Built around the iconic moments of the game, the campaign is designed to put a spotlight on fans- bringing them even closer to the game through shared, participatory experiences rooted in youth culture.

In nearly two decades, Budweiser has made the country its third-largest market globally, outside the US. Backed by AB InBev's brewing heritage and focus on high quality offerings, the brand has consistently tapped into India's growing demand for premium and sessionable beverages.

With this launch, Budweiser 0.0 reinforces its place at the intersection of sports, youth culture and modern celebrations--premium, inclusive and always in the hands of fans. Celebrating ICC Men's T20 World Cup through bold partnerships, culture-led experiences and unforgettable fan moments, 'In the Hands of Fans' is truly centred in the hands of the people who make the game legendary.

