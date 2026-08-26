Build Credit Awareness with a Free Credit Score Check from Bajaj Finance

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Credit awareness can help individuals make more informed decisions about how they manage borrowing and other credit commitments. A credit score provides a quick view of credit health, while a detailed credit report can provide greater context about repayment behaviour, active accounts and recent credit enquiries.

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Regularly reviewing this information can help individuals identify changes in their credit profile and address potential inaccuracies.

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How the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report can help?

The Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report provides customers with insights into their credit profile beyond the credit score. It brings together key credit indicators that can help customers understand their current credit health.

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* Credit score

* Credit history

* Credit age

* Credit mix

* Credit card utilisation

* Repayment history

* Account summary

* Credit enquiries

Reviewing these details can provide a broader understanding of how credit behaviour is reflected in the credit profile.

How to check credit score online?

Customers can complete a free credit score check online through Bajaj Finance and access their Credit Pulse Report.

The process involves a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the Credit Pulse Report page

Customers can visit the official Bajaj Finance website and open the Credit Pulse Report page. The option to check the credit score can then be selected.

Step 2: Verify the mobile number

The registered mobile number needs to be entered, followed by OTP verification.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Customers need to provide details such as their name, PAN, date of birth, email address, mobile number and PIN code.

Step 4: Check the credit score

After successful verification, the available credit score is displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the Credit Pulse Report

Customers can access the Credit Pulse Report to review their repayment history, active credit accounts, recent enquiries and other credit information. The report can also be downloaded for future reference.

What can a credit report tell customers?

A credit score is useful as a quick indicator, but it does not provide the complete picture. A credit report contains additional information that can help customers understand their credit profile.

Looking at these indicators together can give customers a more complete view of their credit health.

How can a credit score check help identify changes?

A periodic credit score check can help customers notice changes in their credit profile.

For example, a change in the score may prompt a review of:

* Recent repayment activity

* Changes in outstanding balances

* New credit accounts

* Credit card utilisation

* Recent credit enquiries

Reviewing the underlying credit information can help customers understand whether a change is expected or requires further attention.

Why is repayment history important?

Repayment history is an important part of a credit profile. It reflects how previous credit obligations have been managed.

Customers reviewing their credit report can look for:

* Missed or delayed payments

* Overdue amounts

* Incorrect repayment entries

* Payments that may not have been updated

Consistently managing EMIs and credit card dues on time can support responsible credit behaviour.

How does credit utilisation affect a credit profile?

Credit utilisation refers to the amount of revolving credit being used compared with the available credit limit.

For example, if a credit card has an available limit of Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 30,000 is outstanding, the utilisation is 30%.

Using a large portion of available revolving credit may affect a credit profile. Reviewing utilisation regularly can therefore form part of responsible credit management.

Why should customers monitor their credit health regularly?

Credit health can change as individuals take on new credit, repay existing obligations or change how they use their available credit.

Regular monitoring can help customers:

* Keep track of their credit score

* Review active credit accounts

* Monitor repayment information

* Check recent credit enquiries

* Identify unfamiliar credit activity

* Spot potential reporting errors

A periodic review can provide greater awareness of changes in the credit profile.

How can Credit Pulse Report support credit awareness?

Credit awareness is not limited to knowing a credit score. Understanding the information behind the score can help individuals develop better visibility into their credit behaviour and overall financial profile. This is also useful when understanding creditworthiness meaning, which refers to an individual's ability and likelihood to repay borrowed money based on factors such as repayment behaviour, credit history, existing obligations and other relevant information.

Customers can use their Credit Pulse Report to review key indicators and identify areas that may need attention. For instance, an unfamiliar account or incorrect repayment entry can be investigated, while consistently high credit utilisation can prompt a review of credit usage.

What habits can help maintain a healthy credit profile?

Maintaining a healthy credit profile generally requires consistent financial behaviour over time.

Customers can consider the following practices:

* Pay EMIs and credit card dues on time.

* Keep credit utilisation under control.

* Avoid unnecessary credit applications within a short period.

* Review credit reports periodically.

* Check that reported account information is accurate.

* Borrow within a manageable repayment capacity.

There is no instant way to establish a strong credit history. Consistent and responsible credit management remains important.

Build better credit awareness with regular monitoring

A credit score can provide a quick view of credit health, but reviewing the information behind the score can offer greater context. Repayment history, existing accounts, credit utilisation and recent enquiries can all provide useful insights into an individual's credit profile.

A free credit score check through Bajaj Finance can serve as a starting point for building credit awareness, while the Credit Pulse Report can help customers review key aspects of their credit profile. Regular monitoring and responsible credit habits can help individuals remain informed and make more considered financial decisions.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a 'Baa3 Corporate Family Rating' with Stable outlook from Moody's Rating.

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