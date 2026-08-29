'Build for the globe, manufacture in India', says FM Sitharaman in Chicago

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged international investors to use talent and opportunity to develop for the globe by inviting them to establish industrial bases and technology and innovation centers in India.

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Addressing a high-level Business Roundtable with leading investors and business leaders in Chicago on Saturday, Sitharaman highlighted India’s broad-based growth, reform momentum, and expanding opportunities for long-term investment.

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A key focus of the meeting was “Manufacture in India — for India and for the world,” with opportunities across manufacturing, AI & digital, financial services, infrastructure, food processing, defence, and advanced technologies.

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In her address to the investors, the Finance Minister outlined "Why India, Why Now" — a combination of strong domestic demand, investment-led growth, macroeconomic resilience, a deep talent pool, and rapidly expanding digital and physical infrastructure.

As global companies reassess supply chains and capital allocation, India offers not only scale as a market but increasing depth as a long-term investment and operating platform, she said.

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Among other things, the Finance Minister highlighted the transformation underway in India across sectors such as: Digital & AI: India’s Digital Public Infrastructure—including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, ONDC, and India Stack—has created platforms at population scale.

The next opportunity is to build higher-value businesses in AI, engineering, analytics, product development, semiconductors, and electronics, with India’s Global Capability Centres increasingly becoming global innovation hubs.

Financial Services: GIFT IFSC is emerging as an international financial centre connecting global capital with Indian opportunities. With 1,250 registered entities as of June 2026, it offers opportunities across banking, fund management, reinsurance, aircraft and ship leasing, sustainable finance, and other cross-border services. FM invited global institutions to explore GIFT City as a gateway to India’s financial ecosystem.

Manufacturing: With global supply chains being reconfigured, India offers a compelling combination of a large domestic market and globally competitive manufacturing capabilities.

The focus is moving beyond assembly towards deeper component manufacturing, engineering, and advanced technologies, supported by targeted policy measures including PLI. Infrastructure: India’s infrastructure build-out—from dedicated freight corridors and railway modernisation to electrification and high-speed rail—offers opportunities across engineering, technology, materials, specialised equipment, and long-term institutional capital. NIIF provides a commercially driven platform for global investors to participate in this opportunity.

Food Processing: India’s agricultural base, rising incomes, and changing consumption patterns are creating opportunities across food processing, automation, packaging, logistics, and cold chains, with the potential to build businesses serving both Indian and global markets.

The Finance Minister emphasized that India’s investment proposition rests not on any single sector but on the convergence of scale, growth, talent, infrastructure, technology, and sustained reform over the past decade. The policy environment is increasingly focused on enabling businesses to invest, manufacture, innovate, and expand, she added.