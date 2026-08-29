Building a More Equal and Inclusive Society: Sharath Bachche Gowda Calls for Unity and Constitutional Values

Sharath Bachche Gowda Chairman, KEONICS; Congress MLA, Hosakote The recent developments surrounding a public gathering in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, have once again brought questions of social equality, dignity and mutual respect into public discussion. Such moments, while requiring responsible reflection, also offer an opportunity to reaffirm the constitutional values that hold India’s diverse society together.

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India today stands at an important juncture. The country has made remarkable progress in science, technology, education, infrastructure and economic development. From major achievements in space exploration to its growing position in the global economy, India is moving forward with confidence and ambition. Yet, true progress must extend beyond economic and technological achievements. It must also be reflected in the way citizens treat one another—with equality, dignity and respect.

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A Shared Commitment to Human Dignity The broader conversation arising from the Haldwani incident should encourage all sections of society to reaffirm their commitment to human dignity and social harmony.

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India’s cultural and spiritual traditions have long emphasised compassion, justice, harmony and respect for humanity. The ideals associated with Lord Ram, Ram Rajya and the country’s rich philosophical traditions continue to inspire millions of Indians.

At their core, these values remind us of the importance of building a society where every individual is treated with dignity, regardless of their caste, community, religion, gender or social background.

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Differences of opinion are inevitable in a democratic society. What matters is how those differences are addressed. Dialogue, constitutional institutions and peaceful democratic processes must remain the preferred means of resolving disagreements.

Equality at the Heart of the Constitution The Constitution of India represents one of the country's greatest democratic achievements. It guarantees citizens the values of equality, liberty, justice and dignity and provides the framework through which India’s diverse communities can coexist and progress together.

Article 17, which abolishes untouchability, represents a historic commitment towards eliminating social discrimination and ensuring equality. Its spirit is a reminder that no individual should be denied dignity or opportunity because of circumstances of birth or social identity.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s lifelong commitment to social justice and equality remains deeply relevant to India’s continuing journey. His vision of a democratic society based on equal rights and human dignity continues to guide generations.

The Constitution does not merely establish institutions; it also reflects a national commitment to ensuring that every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity and participate equally in the country’s development.

India’s Diversity Is Its Strength No individual chooses the circumstances into which they are born. What should define a person is their character, values, contribution and commitment to society.

India’s greatest strength lies in its extraordinary diversity. People belonging to different communities, cultures, languages, regions and social backgrounds have collectively contributed to the country’s progress.

Across these differences, Indians share common aspirations—the desire for education, opportunity, security, dignity and a better future for the next generation. Recognising this shared humanity is essential to building a stronger nation.

Social harmony does not require uniformity. It requires mutual respect and an understanding that diversity and national unity can coexist.

Karnataka’s Legacy of Social Reform Karnataka has a proud legacy of social reform, progressive thought and intellectual leadership. The state has been shaped by the contributions of figures such as Pampa, Basavanna, Kanakadasa, Sarvajna and Kuvempu, whose ideas continue to influence social and cultural discourse.

Kuvempu’s philosophy of “Manujamata, Vishwapatha”—humanity as one's religion and the world as one's path—offers a powerful message of universal brotherhood even in contemporary times.

The state’s history also demonstrates the importance of social reform and inclusive development. Generations of leaders, thinkers and social movements have contributed to expanding opportunities and strengthening the voice of historically disadvantaged communities.

This legacy places a responsibility on the present generation to ensure that Karnataka continues to be associated with social progress, equality and harmony.

Progress Must Include Social Progress India’s progress cannot be measured solely through economic growth, technological innovation or global influence. The strength of a nation is also reflected in the quality of relationships between its citizens and the opportunities available to people across social and economic backgrounds.

Every incident that raises questions about equality and dignity should become an opportunity for constructive dialogue rather than deeper division.

Political and ideological differences are a natural part of democracy. However, disagreements should never undermine the fundamental dignity of individuals or communities.

India has repeatedly demonstrated that its diversity can be a source of strength when approached with dialogue, tolerance and collective responsibility.

A Call for an Inclusive Future The vision for India must be an inclusive society where every citizen is respected and given an equal opportunity to contribute.

The next generation will inherit a country shaped not only by the infrastructure and institutions we build, but also by the values we leave behind. Equality, education, innovation, compassion and opportunity must therefore remain central to India’s development journey.

As citizens and public institutions, we share a responsibility to uphold constitutional values and strengthen social harmony.

Moments of social tension should not become occasions for greater division. They should instead remind us of the values that unite us.

India’s enduring strength has always been its ability to bring together people of different backgrounds, languages, cultures and beliefs under the shared identity of being Indian.

The path forward must therefore be one of understanding, mutual respect, constitutional values and unity.

A stronger India will always be one where every citizen feels respected, included and empowered to contribute to the nation’s future.

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