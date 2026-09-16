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Home / Business / Building collapse incidents discussed at Parliament panel meet; chairman says DDA taking appropriate steps in its work areas

Building collapse incidents discussed at Parliament panel meet; chairman says DDA taking appropriate steps in its work areas

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ANI
Updated At : 11:37 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI):  Members of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday heard views of officials on  the functioning of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Chairperson of the panel, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, said later that recent calamities, including the building collapse incidents in the national capital were also discussed in the meeting.

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He said that the functioning of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was discussed extensively.

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Reddy said DDA is issuing notices in cases of old, dilapidated buildings and asking residents to undertake redevelopment.

"The functioning of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been discussed extensively…recent calamities, including the building collapse incidents, were also discussed... For old buildings that have reached an advanced stage of deterioration, DDA is issuing notices and asking residents to undertake redevelopment. With additional FSI and other provisions, decisions have already been taken in this regard,” he said.

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“After these recent incidents, people are also coming forward, so this is a positive move. DDA is taking appropriate steps,” he added.

Reddy said the land pooling policy is also a good initiative.

“Instead of directly purchasing or acquiring land, farmers are being included in the development process. Earlier, farmers felt that they received very low prices when their land was acquired. Under land pooling, they will automatically get better value after development. The functioning of DDA is being managed well, and officials are also actively involved in development activities," he added.

The agenda of the meeting included consideration and adoption of Draft Report of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (2025-26) on the subject, ‘Census Criteria for Defining Urban Areas’ and briefing by the representatives of the Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on the subject ‘Review of Functioning of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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