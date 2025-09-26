NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirana stores are the backbone of India's consumer ecosystem. Recognizing their integral role, Coca-Cola India, along with its bottling partners - Moon Beverages Ltd. and Kandhari Global Beverages Private Ltd., is strengthening Delhi's retail network with advanced cooling infrastructure and digital tools to help thousands of local kirana owners grow their businesses. This initiative is part of Coca-Cola India's 'Locally Yours' campaign, which positions the brand as a partner in progress, empowering everyday entrepreneurs, fuelling festive and daily consumption occasions, and reinforcing the vitality of local neighbourhoods.

Coca-Cola's coolers are driving tangible results for retailers, particularly micro, small, and medium businesses, by boosting revenues, enhancing product shelf life, and creating a more engaging in-store experience. The cooler is not just improving sales; it's adding to customer satisfaction and energizing the local retail ecosystem.

Additionally, the tech-driven Coke Buddy platform further strengthens kiranas' operations by offering a self-ordering solution with AI-powered insights and 24/7 support. It streamlines processes and delivers a personalized, seamless retail experience, enabling shop owners to manage their business more efficiently.

Retailers themselves are seeing the impact. Raksha Ram Gupta, a tea stall owner, Delhi, shared, "I have been running my stall for nearly 20 years. Festivals bring huge demand, and having popular beverages at my stall has boosted my sales and made it a place where people gather, from locals to office-goers. My children are now a CA, a lawyer, and an MBBS student, and I feel proud that this small shop has supported their dreams."

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President – India Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, "Through innovative retail partnerships, advanced cooling technology, and targeted support for kirana stores, Coca-Cola India is strengthening traditional trade in Delhi. By combining modern infrastructure with robust on-ground support, we are enabling retailers to meet evolving consumer needs while reinforcing a resilient distribution network. This approach not only drives business performance but also creates more meaningful consumer experiences in the capital city."

Anant Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Moon Beverages Ltd., stated, "We are committed to building a resilient retail ecosystem in Delhi, together with Coca-Cola India. By investing in advanced cooling infrastructure and digital enablement, we are helping retailers meet rising consumer demand more effectively. Our focus is on improving efficiency, widening availability, and ensuring every store we serve is equipped to grow with its community."

Taran Pal Singh Kandhari, Director, Kandhari Global Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said,"Delhi NCR is one of the most dynamic consumer markets, and kirana stores remain at the core of its consumption story. At Kandhari Global Beverages, we are expanding cold-chain capacity, improving service reach, and empowering retailers with tools that enhance both operations and consumer experience."

The real change can be seen in Delhi's kirana stores, where retailers are witnessing benefits in their day-to-day operations. Yash Pal, running his family's juice centre in Delhi since the pre-independence era and serving generations of customers, reflects on how Coca-Cola has become part of the community's celebrations: "From office workers picking up big bottles to travelers grabbing a drink for their journey, our shop sees all kinds of customers. With steady support from Coca-Cola, retailers like us can keep pace with what people look for and be part of their everyday and festive moments."

Similarly, Ankit Gupta, a kirana store owner, said,"Our family shop has been running for over three decades, and we've grown alongside our customers' needs. From combos like chole-chawal with a Coke to busy festive rushes, the joy is in seeing people return again and again. This journey is about teamwork, family, and keeping the experience simple and memorable for everyone who walks in."

