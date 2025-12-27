BuiltX Begins Work on the 1,000 Bed Akhand Jyoti Rajiv-Latika Jain Eye Hospital

VMPL

Advertisement

Mastichak (Bihar) [India], December 27: BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction, which works solely with nonprofits, has begun site work for the Akhand Jyoti Rajiv-Latika Jain Eye Hospital in Mastichak, Bihar. The hospital campus is a planned 1,000-bed expansion of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital. Once completed, it is designed to help people access high-quality eye care by supporting up to 230,000 free eye surgeries annually. It is named after principal donors Rajiv Jain, founder of GQG Partners, and Latika Jain, whose support is helping make this expansion possible.

Advertisement

Bihar is home to more than 120 million people, many of whom live far from specialised healthcare. The state has only 32 eye beds per million people. Each year, more than 1 million cataract and other eye surgeries are needed. But only about one-third are performed. Cost, distance, and lack of facilities remain major barriers. For many rural families, treatment is delayed, or never reached at all.

Advertisement

For families in rural Bihar, blindness does more than affect vision. It steals livelihoods, limits opportunities, and perpetuates cycles of poverty. The Akhand Jyoti Rajiv-Latika Jain Eye Hospital is being built to help improve that reality. Conditions like cataracts and glaucoma are treatable, but only if healthcare is accessible. By expanding capacity in Mastichak and offering treatment free of cost, the hospital aims to bring care closer to where people live.

Advertisement

The hospital is planned as a super-speciality eye-care hospital, with services across cataract care, glaucoma treatment, oculoplasty, refractive surgery, and eye banking. It is designed for high patient volumes while maintaining safety and clinical quality.

The hospital will include:

* 1,000 free patient beds

* 20 operating theatres

* On-site housing for over 100 doctors and staff

By combining treatment capacity with on-site housing, the hospital is built to support medical teams over the long term. The focus is on creating spaces that work well for doctors, are safe for patients, and allow Sankara Eye Foundation USA and Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital to reach more people every day.

Sankara Eye Foundation USA runs one of the largest free eye-care programs in the world. To reach rural parts of India where it does not directly operate, the foundation partners with hospitals that share its mission. Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital is one such long-standing partner, providing high-quality eye care free of cost across underserved regions of India. The two organizations previously partnered on the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, Center of Excellence in Mastichak. The Akhand Jyoti Rajiv-Latika Jain Eye Hospital builds on this partnership. It is also part of Sankara Eye Foundation USA's Vision 2030, which aims to provide one million free eye surgeries annually by 2030. Once operational, the hospital will be one of the world's largest charitable eye-care hospitals serving rural communities.

Partnerships like this turn long-term vision into real care on the ground. But care at this scale needs more than doctors and funding. It needs buildings that are reliable, run well every day, and last for decades, especially in places where healthcare is already limited.

This project continues the collaboration between Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and BuiltX. BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction (BuiltX SDC) works solely with nonprofits. It was founded in late 2021 by Abdul Aleem, a civil engineer and Stanford graduate, after he returned to Bihar during the devastating second wave of COVID-19. That period exposed deep gaps in healthcare infrastructure, and BuiltX was created to help close them.

Since then, BuiltX has helped nonprofits build spaces that matter. It delivers healthcare and education facilities on time, within budget, and built to last--especially in underserved regions where reliable infrastructure is hardest to build. The Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital Center of Excellence is one example of that long-standing alignment. Now, BuiltX is supporting the Rajiv-Latika Jain hospital with infrastructure designed for scale and long lasting care.

Site preparation and early works are underway. Foundation construction is expected to begin in early 2026. The project will be built in phases, allowing parts of the hospital to become operational as work continues. It is expected to be completed in early 2027. BuiltX is also working with local workers and suppliers in Bihar, bringing economic activity alongside improved healthcare access.

To learn more about BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction, visit:

https://www.builtxsdc.com/

https://www.builtxsdc.com/why-builtx

Email: contact@builtxsdc.com

Phone: +91 6202707866

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)