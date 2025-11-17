DT
Bulkcorp International Delivers Strong 30 percent PAT Growth in H1 FY26

Bulkcorp International Delivers Strong 30 percent PAT Growth in H1 FY26

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17: Bulkcorp International Limited (NSE - BULKCORP), one of the leading manufacturers of food-grade FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), is pleased to announce the unaudited results of H1 FY26.

Key H1 FY26 Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 3380.47 Lakhs, YoY growth of 27.61%

EBITDA of ₹ 356.64 Lakhs, YoY growth of 23.26%

PAT of ₹ 180.21 Lakhs, YoY growth of 29.51%

Diluted EPS (₹) of ₹ 2.40, YoY growth of 6.19 %

Commenting on the development, Mr. Punit Gopalka, Managing Director and CEO of Bulkcorp International Limited said, "We are pleased to share that we delivered a resilient performance in H1 FY26, supported by strong export momentum and growing demand for our FIBC and bulk packaging solutions. Total income increased by 28% year-on-year, led by higher order inflows from existing global clients and expansion into new geographies. EBITDA grew by 23%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies and a continued focus on value-added, sustainable packaging products, while net profit rose by 30%, driven by margin improvement and disciplined cost control.

Our performance this half-year underscores the company's strengthening position as a trusted partner for global industries seeking compliant, high-quality, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. We remain focused on scaling our international footprint and achieving long-term, export-led growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

