Bull run continues, Sensex ends above 67,000 mark

Mumbai, July 19

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward movement on Wednesday, ending at fresh record high levels, driven by foreign fund inflows and optimism in the global markets.

Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC also helped the markets maintain their winning momentum.

Rallying for the fifth day running, the Sensex jumped 302.30 points to settle at its new record closing high of 67,097.44. The Nifty gained 83.90 points to end at its lifetime closing high of 19,833.15.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Tata Motors, ITC, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank climbed 2% after the company on Tuesday reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit in April-June quarter at Rs 2,124.50 crore, helped by core income growth and lower bad loan provisions. TCS, Airtel, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. — PTI

Major milestones

July 19, 2023: Sensex closed above the 67,000-mark for the first time to settle at 67,097.44

July 14, 2023: Sensex closed above the 66,000-mark for the first time to settle at 66,090.90

July 3, 2023: Sensex crosses 65,000-mark for the first time to settle at new peak of 65,205

June 28, 2023: Sensex crosses 64,000 in intra-day trade; settles at record high of 63,915.42

November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time

October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade

October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

Sept 24, 2021: Reaches 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

Sept 16, 2021: Ends above the 59,000-mark for the first time

