Bulls back in action on D-Street

Oil and energy, financials, information technology stocks lead gains

Bulls back in action on D-Street

Mumbai, March 9

Extending the gains for a second day, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty jumped by more than 2% on Wednesday as oil and energy, financials and IT stocks advanced amid reports of diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The benchmark BSE Sensex opened in the green and further jumped 1,469.64 points or 2.75% to 54,893.73 during the day. It finally settled at 54,647.33, higher by 1,223.24 points or 2.29%, notching up the biggest single-day gain since February 25.

The broader Nifty of the NSE climbed 331.90 points or 2.07% to end at 16,345.35 as 40 of its stocks advanced.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Asian Paints was the lead gainer, rising by 5.56%. Reliance Industries soared 5.24%, Bajaj Finserv by 5% and HDFC Bank by 3.29%.

Among IT stocks, Tech Mahindra rose by 2.85%, Infosys by 1.97% and TCS gained close to 1%.

IndusInd Bank spurted by over 4% after the bank said it has set up a panel to assess the accountability of its staff, if any, in the matter related to disbursal of loans by its microfinance subsidiary BFIL without the consent of customers during March 2020-October 2021. In contrast, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, Tata Steel, Nestle India and Wipro were the laggards.

“D-Street bulls finally held the upper hand on reports suggesting that the Ukrainian President is no longer pressing for NATO membership,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities said. Top diplomats of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to meet in Turkey on Thursday.

“Domestic indices carried forward yesterday’s gains following a clawback in European markets and US futures as smart investors saw value in the current market valuations.

“The domestic market is also reacting positively to exit polls and in anticipation of in-line state election results. In the near term, the domestic market will trade as per the positive or negative surprise in the state election results and global trend,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Aviation stocks were in huge demand as after a two-year hiatus, India will resume regular international flights from March 27. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation zoomed 6.94% and SpiceJet jumped 6.05%. — PTI

SENSEX RALLIES 1,223.24 POINTS

RUPEE REBOUNDS TO 76.62/$

CLOSES AT 54,647.33

  • NSE benchmark Nifty climbed 331.90 points to end at 16,345.35
  • Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indusind Bank & Maruti were major gainers

Investors richer by Rs7.21 lakh cr

  • Equity investors became richer by over Rs7.21 lakh crore as stock markets continued the rally for the second day on Wednesday
  • With the recovery, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 7,21,949.74 crore to Rs 2,48,32,780.78 crore in two days
  • Markets had faced four sessions of heavy declines from February 28 to March 7

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

2
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

3
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

5
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

6
World

Indian Airlines plane IC-814 hijacker Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

7
World

Small Ukrainian boy cries as he walks to Poland border; video surfaces

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP single largest party, just short of majority

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Cong, BSP in single digits

Yogi-Modi dominates Uttar Pradesh race, voters give clue to 2024 General Election

Yogi-Modi combination dominates Uttar Pradesh race as voters give a clue to 2024 general election

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...

Cities

View All

Wait over, D-Day today

Wait over, D-Day today

Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Russia-Ukraine conflict hits local units hard

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

POLL VAULT

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

Fire safety remains a concern in city

Fire safety remains a concern in city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

NCC cadets visit Aviation Club