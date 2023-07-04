Bulls in action! Sensex crosses 65,000 mark for the first time

PTI

New Delhi, July 3

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh closing record highs for the third successive session on Monday, with the 30-share index crossing the historic 65,000-mark on strong foreign fund flows and a rally in global equities.

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the Sensex jumped 486.49 points to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05. During the day, it rallied 581.79 points to its lifetime intra-day high of 65,300.35.

Major milestones July 3, 2023: Sensex crosses 65,000-mark for the first time to settle at new peak of 65,205

June 28, 2023: Sensex crosses 64K in intra-day trade; settles at record high of 63,915.42

November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time

October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade

October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

Sept 24, 2021: Reaches 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

Sept 16, 2021: Ends above the 59,000-mark for the first time

Sept 3, 2021: Breaches the 58,000-mark for the first time

Aug 31, 2021: Closes above the 57,000-mark for first time

Aug 27, 2021: Ends above the 56,000-mark for the first time

The Nifty climbed 133.50 points to end at a record high of 19,322.55. In intra-day trade, the benchmark zoomed 156.05 points to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 19,345.10.

“The market’s record-breaking momentum continued as the robust June GST collection, and the monsoon covering most parts of the country in the past few days brought cheers to investors. The rally has been mostly due to strong foreign fund inflows and India performing well on most of the economic parameters could further strengthen the fund flows in the near term,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.