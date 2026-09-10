Bureau Unveils Adaptive Authentication and Mobile RASP to Protect Digital Customer Journeys

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 10: Bureau, a global unified risk decisioning platform, announced the launch of Adaptive Authentication and Bureau RASP (Runtime Application Self-Protection) at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026. The dual release advances Bureau’s vision to safeguard every stage of a customer’s digital journey by bridging the gap between Identity, Fraud, and Application Security.

Advertisement

The Vision: Convergence of Identity, Fraud, and Cybersecurity

Advertisement

Modern digital interactions operate across an increasingly hostile landscape where cyber attacks and financial fraud are deeply intertwined. Traditional point solutions evaluate risk in isolation, forcing enterprises to deploy disconnected tools for identity verification, behavioral analytics, and mobile security. This siloed approach creates friction for genuine users, generates high false-positive rates, and leaves blind spots between authentication and transaction execution.

Bureau’s unified platform eliminates these boundaries by mapping Identity, Behavior, and Network intelligence into a single decisioning core. This ensures that every digital journey, from account opening to login, beneficiary addition, and high-value fund transfers is continuously evaluated for risk.

Advertisement

Core Solution Architecture & Key Capabilities

- Adaptive Authentication: Continuous, Unified Journey Protection Rather than relying on static, point-in-time checks at login, Adaptive Authentication evaluates user interactions continuously throughout the session. By dynamically synthesizing identity profiles, behavioral biometrics (e.g., typing rhythm, navigation patterns), device posture, and transaction velocity, the engine provides high-precision risk scoring across onboarding, login, UPI, net banking, cards, and digital wallets.

- Precision & Performance: In early pilot deployments across tier-1 corporate banking and retail digital brands, Adaptive Authentication achieved a 50–60% increase in high-risk fraud detection and a 5–6% reduction in false positives, triggering step-up authentication for only 1 in 70 sessions.

- Bureau RASP: An Automated Kill Switch for Application Runtime Serving as the frontline security layer, Bureau RASP provides real-time protection at the mobile app and operating system execution boundary. Powered by Bureau’s proprietary virtual machine framework (XVM), it encrypts critical application logic into a private instruction format that prevents reverse engineering, code injection, and binary tampering.

- Automated Kill Switch: When RASP detects active threats such as rooted or jailbroken devices, emulator farms, location spoofing, hooking frameworks (e.g., Frida, Xposed), or man-in-the-middle proxy interception, it decides an immediate application kill switch. Security teams can configure automated policies to silently monitor, warn, or instantly terminate compromised sessions before fraudulent payloads reach payment rails.

- Zero-Code Enterprise Integration: Security and application teams can repackage and deploy protected mobile application builds (APK/IPA) in minutes directly via the Bureau dashboard, requiring zero changes to underlying application source code or development roadmaps.

- The Unified Network Advantage (Graph Identity Network): Uncompromised runtime signals collected by Bureau RASP feed directly into Bureau’s Graph Identity Network (GIN). By correlating verified telemetry across identities, devices, accounts, and cross-institutional transaction flows globally, Bureau surfaces hidden fraud rings and mule networks before attacks escalate.

Executive Vision

"To protect modern digital journeys, institutions can no longer treat Identity, Fraud, and Cybersecurity as separate functions," said Ranjan R. Reddy, Founder & CEO of Bureau. "Evaluating identity without behavioral context overlooks crucial risk signals. Evaluating behavior without runtime application security leaves the protection job undone as systems remain exposed to spoofed telemetry.

"By mapping Identity, Behavior, and Network signals through our unified Adaptive Authentication platform, we are giving CROs, CISOs, and Product Leaders complete visibility across the customer journey., while Bureau RASP provides the essential kill switch at the application layer to block compromised code. Risk gets evaluated and actions decided right where money moves. This is the architecture required to build resilient digital institutions capable of outpacing AI-driven attacks, today, and supporting autonomous transacting agents, tomorrow."

About Bureau

Bureau is a global unified risk decisioning platform that helps businesses move from account-level defense to network-level intelligence. Founded in 2020 by Ranjan R. Reddy, Bureau helps organizations prevent digital fraud, meet evolving compliance requirements, and manage identity-driven risk in real time. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an established presence across APAC, MENA, Europe, and North America.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)