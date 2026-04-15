Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament, Oxford University and Natural History Museum

London/New Delhi, April 15: In a landmark moment for India’s healthcare leadership on the global stage, Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd. successfully hosted the 4th World Homoeopathy Summit 2026 at the historic Palace of Westminster, firmly positioning homoeopathy within global institutional and policy discourse. For an Indian organization to lead a scientific and medical dialogue at the British Parliament (House of Lords)—one of the world’s most influential legislative platforms—marks a significant shift in how traditional systems of medicine are being perceived internationally. The summit was not just an event, but a statement of intent: to take India’s homoeopathic legacy to the highest levels of global recognition through research, collaboration, and credibility.

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At the centre of this global initiative was Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, Founder and Chairman of Burnett Homoeopathy, whose vision anchored the summit’s purpose and direction: “This is not just a milestone for one organization—it is a defining moment for homoeopathy worldwide. From India to the UK Parliament, we are demonstrating that homoeopathy is ready to engage with the world through evidence, research, and institutional dialogue. The future of healthcare will be integrative, and homoeopathy will play a vital role in shaping it.” The summit brought together over 150 doctors, researchers, and practitioners from across the globe, creating a high-impact platform for knowledge exchange, research presentations, and international collaboration. Key discussions focused on the future of homoeopathy, sustainable healthcare models, and the role of scientific validation in expanding its global footprint.

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The significance of the summit was further amplified by high-level participation from policymakers and global influencers. British Member of Parliament Shivani Raja and Lord Raval were present, alongside senior representation connected to 10 Downing Street, including advisor Myles Stacey, reflecting growing institutional engagement with integrative healthcare systems.

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Adding a distinctive dimension to the summit was the presence of internationally renowned cricketers, reinforcing the connection between elite performance, recovery, and holistic wellness. Notable attendees included Eoin Morgan, Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, Jonathan Trott, and David Gower, whose participation highlighted increasing acceptance of homoeopathy within high-performance environments.

Beyond the Parliament, the summit extended into globally respected academic and scientific venues, including University of Oxford and the Natural History Museum, where key sessions and discussions reinforced the importance of structured research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and global academic engagement.

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The event was held in alignment with World Homoeopathy Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann, who founded homoeopathy in the late 18th century. From its European origins to its widespread adoption in India, the journey of homoeopathy has been shaped by both tradition and adaptation—and today, India stands at the forefront of taking this legacy forward.

Burnett Homoeopathy, as an Indian organization, has played a consistent role in this evolution by focusing on research-led practice and global outreach. The London summit reflects this journey—one that has moved from local acceptance to international recognition.

Importantly, the summit also addressed long-standing global skepticism surrounding homoeopathy. While often debated in the context of placebo-driven outcomes, experts at the summit emphasized the growing body of clinical observations, patient outcomes, and research efforts that warrant deeper scientific exploration and structured validation at an international level.

This global milestone builds on the success of Burnett Homoeopathy’s earlier Evidence-Based Research Summit in Goa, which established a strong national foundation and received widespread media attention. The London edition represents a natural progression—from national momentum to global institutional presence.

More than a gathering, the summit signals a broader transition in global healthcare thinking. As the world continues to face complex challenges such as antimicrobial resistance and lifestyle diseases, there is increasing openness toward integrative and complementary systems that can contribute to sustainable healthcare solutions.

Burnett Homoeopathy has indicated that this is only the beginning, with plans to expand global collaborations, strengthen research frameworks, and further integrate homoeopathy into mainstream healthcare conversations worldwide.

About Burnett Homoeopathy Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s leading homoeopathic healthcare organizations, committed to combining traditional principles with modern scientific research. Under the leadership of Dr. Nitish Dubey, the organization continues to advance evidence-based homoeopathy through global initiatives, research collaborations, and innovation in holistic healthcare.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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