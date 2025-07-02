DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Business Briefs: Hyundai Creta emerges as best selling PV model in June

Business Briefs: Hyundai Creta emerges as best selling PV model in June

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi/ Chennai, Updated At : 11:39 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said its popular SUV model Creta emerged as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the domestic market in June this year. It was the highest-selling model with 15,786 units sold in the month.

Advertisement

TVS Motor launches electric scooter iQube at Rs 1.03 lakh

Chennai: Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has introduced its flagship electric scooter iQube equipped with enhanced features at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts