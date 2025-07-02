Business Briefs: Hyundai Creta emerges as best selling PV model in June

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said its popular SUV model Creta emerged as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the domestic market in June this year. It was the highest-selling model with 15,786 units sold in the month.

Advertisement

TVS Motor launches electric scooter iQube at Rs 1.03 lakh

Chennai: Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has introduced its flagship electric scooter iQube equipped with enhanced features at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.