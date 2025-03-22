DT
PT
Home / Business / Business Briefs: Mahindra vehicles to cost 3% more from April 1

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:31 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Ludhiana: Attributing to the rising input costs and increased commodity prices among key reasons, Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it would hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from April 1. TNS

Domestic air passenger traffic touches 140.44L in Feb

Ludhiana: Logging a growth of 11.04 per cent over the same month last year, India’s domestic air passenger traffic touched 140.44 lakh in February, the DGCA said on Friday. As per monthly traffic data, the number of domestic passengers flown by the Indian airline in February 2024 was recorded at 126.48 lakh. TNS

NSE launches website for municipal bonds

Ludhiana: In a bid to enhance the credibility and visibility of such bond markets in the country, the NSE on Friday announced the launch of a dedicated website for municipal bonds. “It aims to enhance transparency, accessibility, and investor awareness,” it said. TNS

Bank unions defer nationwide strike

New Delhi: Bank unions on Friday deferred their two-day nationwide strike beginning Monday after they received positive assurance from both the finance ministry and the IBA on their demands, including a five-day work week. PTI

