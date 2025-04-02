DT
PT
Business briefs: Swaraj Tractors, Mahindra Susten to develop solar plant

Business briefs: Swaraj Tractors, Mahindra Susten to develop solar plant

Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday announced its pact with Mahindra Susten, the group's clean-tech arm, to establish Punjab's largest solar group captive project — a 26-MW plant in Bathinda. TNS
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:05 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday announced its pact with Mahindra Susten, the group’s clean-tech arm, to establish Punjab’s largest solar group captive project — a 26-MW plant in Bathinda. TNS

India’s exports to Australia rise 4.4% during April-Feb

New Delhi: India’s exports to Australia have risen by 4.4 per cent year-on-year during April-February 2024-25 due to the free trade agreement implemented by both the countries in 2022. This was stated by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday. PTI

Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices by up to Rs 62,000 from April 8

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it would increase prices of various models by Rs 2,500-62,000, from April 8. PTI

