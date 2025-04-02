Business briefs: Swaraj Tractors, Mahindra Susten to develop solar plant
Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday announced its pact with Mahindra Susten, the group’s clean-tech arm, to establish Punjab’s largest solar group captive project — a 26-MW plant in Bathinda. TNS India’s exports to Australia rise...
Advertisement
Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday announced its pact with Mahindra Susten, the group’s clean-tech arm, to establish Punjab’s largest solar group captive project — a 26-MW plant in Bathinda. TNS
India’s exports to Australia rise 4.4% during April-Feb
New Delhi: India’s exports to Australia have risen by 4.4 per cent year-on-year during April-February 2024-25 due to the free trade agreement implemented by both the countries in 2022. This was stated by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices by up to Rs 62,000 from April 8
New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it would increase prices of various models by Rs 2,500-62,000, from April 8. PTI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement