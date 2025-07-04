Business Briefs: Toll charges down up to 50% on NHs with bridges, tunnels

New Delhi: The government has reduced the toll rates up to 50 per cent for the sections of national highways that have structures like tunnels, bridges, flyovers or elevated stretches. PTI

Microsoft closes its Pakistan office after 25 years

Karachi: Microsoft has announced its decision to shut down its limited operations in Pakistan as part of its global strategy to reduce workforce, which various stakeholders termed on Friday as a “troubling sign” for the country’s economy. PTI