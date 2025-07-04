Business Briefs: Toll charges down up to 50% on NHs with bridges, tunnels

New Delhi: The government has reduced the toll rates up to 50 per cent for the sections of national highways that have structures like tunnels, bridges, flyovers or elevated stretches. PTI
Microsoft closes its Pakistan office after 25 years
Karachi: Microsoft has announced its decision to shut down its limited operations in Pakistan as part of its global strategy to reduce workforce, which various stakeholders termed on Friday as a “troubling sign” for the country’s economy. PTI
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement