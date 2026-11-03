Business Growth & Excellence Awards 2026: Honouring Companies Businesses Run On

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: Every successful business is built on countless small victories that go unnoticed: payments go smoothly, the product delivers on its promises, and safety checks are followed with set benchmarks. Every company founder learns that making things always right is the real job. When a business runs smoothly, it looks like nothing is happening. That calmness comes from real effort and discipline.

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Corporate Connect Magazine's Business Growth & Excellence Awards 2026 celebrate Seven companies built on this strength: Enertia Worldwide, APU Packaging, Motorcycle Escapades, MMADS Technologies Private Limited, Clickstera Solutions LLC, EMEDIX SMART PHARMACY and Yaazhtron Engineering. These are names many people may not have heard before, and that is exactly the point. Their work keeps other businesses running smoothly.

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These companies share valuable lessons: big wins draw attention, but true strength grows quietly, through steady processes, fixed standards and promises kept every time.

Enertia Worldwide

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Ishmael Khan (Co-Founder)

Excellence in Smart Payout & Reward Fulfilment Solutions

Enertia Worldwide was established in 2023 to build cloud-native loyalty and rewards infrastructure. The company serves manufacturers and contractors by replacing fragmented, delay-prone legacy systems with a single unified platform for redemption, fulfilment, payouts, and gifting.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Enertia operates across India, the UAE, Canada, and Singapore. Led by Co-Founder Ishmael Khan, the company is making enterprise-grade reward technology both affordable and scalable for businesses previously priced out of the market.

APU Packaging India.

Mr. Tapan Soni, Director

Excellence in Aerosol Packaging & Dispensing Solutions Award

APU Packaging India Private Limited, with manufacturing units in Neemrana, Rajasthan, and Vapi, Gujarat, is a manufacturer and supplier specializing in innovative packaging components and dispensing solutions. The company offers a diverse range of products, including aerosol valves, bag-on-valve (BOV), actuators, spray caps, plastic caps, foam pumps, and lotion pumps.

With a team of experienced professionals and a strong focus on quality-driven manufacturing, APU Packaging serves a wide range of applications across the personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, household, and industrial sectors.

With its comprehensive product portfolio and customer-focused approach, APU Packaging is committed to delivering reliable, functional, and application-specific packaging solutions to customers across India and international markets.

The company continues to focus on innovation, quality, and manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of the packaging and dispensing industry.

Motorcycle Escapades LLP

Deepak Chandrashekar (Founder & CEO)

Excellence in Adventure Motorcycle Tourism

Motorcycle Escapades, the brainchild of Deepak Chandrashekar, has led riders across the Trans-Himalayas, Rajasthan, Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan on Royal Enfield motorcycles, backed by expert support teams. Since its inception in 2012, the company has grown to 4,000+ riders and 350+ trips across 15+ destinations worldwide and received the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award in 2025.

Yaazhtron Engineering Private Limited

Paramsivam Mathappan (Managing Director & CEO)

Emerging Process Equipment Engineering & Manufacturing Company of the Year – 2026

Founded in 2025 and based in Anekal, Karnataka, Yaazhtron Engineering specialises in high-precision stainless steel and copper fabrication, GMP-compliant vessel manufacturing and custom process equipment. Under the direction of MD & CEO Paramsivam Mathappan, the company delivers end-to-end solutions serving the biopharma, food & beverage and distillation industries.

MMADS Technologies Private Limited

Mohini Sharma Director & CEO

Innovative Performance Marketing Solutions Provider – 2026

MMADS Technologies Private Limited is a performance-driven digital marketing company specializing in affiliate marketing, digital promotions, and strategic brand partnerships. The company helps businesses expand their online reach, drive qualified traffic, and increase conversions through effective affiliate marketing strategies. With expertise in content marketing, SEO, blogging, media buying, and performance-based campaigns, MMADS Technologies works closely with brands to develop tailored promotional solutions that align with their business goals. By combining data-driven strategies, creative content, and a results-oriented approach, the company aims to build long-term partnerships, maximize campaign performance, and support sustainable business growth in the competitive digital marketplace.

Clickstera Solutions LLC

Adarsh Shaw{Founder & CEO}

Excellence in Performance Marketing & E-Commerce Growth – 2026

Clickstera is a boutique performance marketing agency that helps e-commerce and D2C brands grow their sales and profitability. Working across Amazon, Walmart & Meta, they bring together advertising, Shopify optimization, marketplace content, and creative development to help brands reach customers and grow their businesses.

Its work spans product imagery, A+ Content, storefronts, and ongoing campaign optimization, with video production capabilities also in development.

Led by its Founder and Co-Founder, and supported by account managers and creative teams, Clickstera follows a focused client-partnership model designed to deliver thoughtful strategy, hands-on execution, and accountability at every stage of growth.

EMEDIX SMART PHARMACY

Danish Ashraf {COO & Director}

Excellence in Pharmacy Franchise & Healthcare Accessibility – 2026

Founded in 2015, EMEDIX Wellness Pvt Ltd is a growing healthcare and pharmacy retail company focused on improving access to quality medicines and organised pharmacy services. Through its flagship e-Medix Smart Pharmacy network, the company has built a presence across Bihar, Jharkhand and other emerging markets.

With 50+ pharmacy stores and franchise outlets, e-Medix follows a Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated (FOFO) model, supporting franchise partners with store setup, technology, procurement, supply-chain coordination, training and operational systems.

Driven by technology, standardised operations and a focus on authenticity and accessibility, e-Medix aims to make genuine medicines and essential healthcare products more conveniently available across underserved and growing markets.

Electres

Harshil Gupta {Cofounder & CEO}

Excellence in Intelligent Energy Solutions – 2026

Founded in 2015, tecHindustan has evolved from an IT services company into a global, technology-driven enterprise spanning Digital Engineering, AI, FinTech, Growth Solutions, and Clean Energy.

Trusted by global clients, including Fortune 500 companies, tecHindustan delivers innovation backed by technical excellence and uncompromising quality.

Its diversified ecosystem includes Pen & Slate, driving brand transformation and business growth, and Electres, advancing Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), EV Hypercharging, and intelligent energy infrastructure.

Guided by its Human-to-Human (H2H) philosophy, tecHindustan goes beyond technology to build businesses, empower people, accelerate industries, and shape a smarter, more sustainable future.

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